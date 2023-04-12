Unlock AWS management services, why a cloud management platform is better than a set of tools

IG CloudOps: a leading provider of cloud management solutions and services, announces the release of its new cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of AWS management services, providing businesses with a single, easy-to-use interface to manage their cloud environments.
As more organisations move to the cloud, managing complex AWS environments has become increasingly challenging. AWS offers a vast array of services and features, making it difficult for organizations to navigate and optimize their cloud infrastructure. Many businesses are turning to cloud management platforms to simplify their cloud operations.
"Unlike other companies, we've spoken to, we felt unrushed and that they fully understood our business-specific concerns." Tom Gullen, Founder, Scirra Ltd
IG CloudOps cloud management platform offers a variety of AWS management services, including:
Cloud Infrastructure Management: The platform provides a unified view of AWS resources, allowing customers to manage their entire infrastructure from a single console.
Cost Optimization: The platform offers cost optimisation and monitoring that helps customers analyze their AWS usage and identify cost-saving opportunities.
Security and Compliance: The platform includes built-in security and compliance tools to help customers ensure their AWS environment is secure and compliant.
Automation and Orchestration: The platform enables customers to automate and orchestrate their AWS operations, reducing manual processes and streamlining workflows.
CloudOps cloud management platform also offers a variety of other features, including customizable dashboards, reporting and analytics, and integration with third-party tools.
"By using CloudOps as part of their AWS management services, AWS customers can unlock the full potential of their cloud infrastructure," said Steve Rastall, MD at IG CloudOps. "With our platform, customers can reduce costs, improve security and compliance, and automate their operations. Our goal is to help customers focus on their business objectives rather than managing their cloud infrastructure."
CloudOps management platform is available now for AWS customers. To learn more about the platform and its features, visit IG CloudOps' website.
About IG CloudOps:
IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The company's solutions help businesses optimize their cloud infrastructure, reduce costs, and improve security and compliance. IG CloudOps has a global reach managing AWS infrastructure in regions around the world.
