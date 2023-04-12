Intelligence Group rebrands from igroup CAMS to IG CloudOps

To cement, the move to cloud services and make it clear to customers what the company offers igroup CAMS is rebranding to IG CloudOps.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- igroup CAMS, a leading provider of cloud management solutions and services, announced today that it has rebranded as IG CloudOps . The rebranding reflects the company's renewed focus on its core services, which are centred around the AWS and Azure cloud technology stacks. The move aims to streamline the business, improve customer experience, and better orientate its professional and software services to support the rapidly changing cloud market.The decision to rebrand was driven by a growing demand from customers for a more focused and streamlined approach to cloud management services. IG CloudOps has always been committed to providing innovative solutions that deliver measurable value to customers. However, the company felt that its previous name and branding did not accurately represent its current business direction and focus.The new name, IG CloudOps, represents the company's commitment to the cloud and its expertise in delivering cloud solutions that are optimized for customers' specific business needs. It reflects the company's deep understanding of the intricacies of cloud operations and the importance of agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in delivering high-quality cloud solutions.The rebranding will not affect any existing customer contracts or services. However, customers can expect to benefit from the company's renewed focus on it cloud management platform, which is plug and play with AWS & Azure."We are thrilled to announce our new name and branding," said Steve Rastall, MD & Founder of IG CloudOps. "This change reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality cloud solutions and services to our customers. We believe that our renewed focus on the core AWS and Azure technology stacks will enable us to provide even more value to our customers in the years to come."IG CloudOps offers a comprehensive cloud management platform and professional services that are designed to help customers optimize their cloud operations. The company's services include cloud strategy and planning, migration, deployment, optimisation, and ongoing management. IG CloudOps also works with a set of partners who provide market-leading solutions in areas like cloud security.The company's team of certified cloud experts has extensive experience in working with AWS and Azure cloud technology stacks. The team is committed to providing customers with the best possible cloud solutions and services, and the company is continuously investing in the latest cloud technologies and methodologies to ensure that it stays ahead of the curve.In summary, the rebranding of igroup CAMS to IG CloudOps reflects the company's renewed focus on its core cloud management services and its commitment to providing customers with the best possible cloud solutions and services. Customers can expect to benefit from the company's expertise in AWS and Azure cloud technology stacks and its deep understanding of cloud operations, agility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. IG CloudOps looks forward to continuing to serve its customers with excellence and innovation.