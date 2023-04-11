At a CAGR of 7.0%, Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size To Reach USD 51.01 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Trend – Rapid technological advancements in diagnostics

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size – USD 27.89 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market size is expected to reach USD 51.01 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and emergence of COVID-19 are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Prevalence of infectious diseases has been rising, in both developed and developing countries, and resulting in steady demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing. Following the pandemic, the need to identify and monitor infectious diseases has been placed on significantly high importance and has driven major increase in demand for testing kits. Moreover, rising preference for preventive care is expected to increase need for infectious disease diagnostics over the forecast period. Large-scale population-based testing is necessary to strengthen COVID-19 preventive and control efforts and measures, which is expected to continue to drive increased demand for infectious disease diagnostic products in future.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

Prevalence of infectious diseases has been rising, in both developed and developing countries, and resulting in steady demand for infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing. Following the pandemic, the need to identify and monitor infectious diseases has been placed on significantly high importance and has driven major increase in demand for testing kits. Moreover, rising preference for preventive care is expected to increase need for infectious disease diagnostics over the forecast period. Large-scale population-based testing is necessary to strengthen COVID-19 preventive and control efforts and measures, which is expected to continue to drive increased demand for infectious disease diagnostic products in future. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product & Service (Reagent & Kits, Instruments, Data Management Software, Service), By Technology, By Disease, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, BioMérieux SA, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Siemens Healthineers AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation

What can be explored with the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/269

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Reagents & kits segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for kits and reagents in research and clinical settings. Ongoing COVID-19 infections in some countries is also driving use of reagents and kits.

Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing use of PCR in molecular diagnostics as well as use of Reverse Transcription–Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) in the COVID-19 test. Automation of PCR equipment and introduction of advanced technologies such as qRT-PCR are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reagent & Kits

Instruments

Data Management Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Enzyme-linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot)

Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Microarray

Clinical Microbiology

Other Technologies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/269

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Lycopene Market

https://usahealthnewswire.blogspot.com/2023/04/lycopene-market-growth-size-forecast.html

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market

https://usahealthnewswire.blogspot.com/2023/04/companion-animal-pharmaceuticals-market.html

Digital Map Market

https://usahealthnewswire.blogspot.com/2023/04/digital-map-market-global-industry-size.html

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

https://usahealthnewswire.blogspot.com/2023/04/patient-temperature-monitoring-market.html

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.