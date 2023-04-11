Morocco-Wallonia Cultural Cooperation Brussels: Call for Proposals for 2023-2027 Launched

MOROCCO, April 11 - The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication - Department of Culture - has launched a call for proposals for the 2023-2025 work program on cultural cooperation between Morocco and Wallonia-Brussels.

This cooperation program focuses on supporting the professionalization of management teams and animation of Morocco's cultural spaces and cultural and creative industries by supporting the implementation of joint projects between Morocco and Wallonia-Brussels, said the ministry on its website.

This call for proposals, which concerns the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Casablanca-Settat, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and the Oriental, will be launched every two years to support the partnership between two twin structures (cultural spaces, cultural associations, cultural incubators, etc..) around a project or cultural co-production (up to six projects), added the ministry.

Through this structuring project, the two French-speaking Moroccan and Belgian teams will be able to exchange best practices, develop cultural dialogue between the two communities and mutually strengthen their skills in management and cultural mediation, according to the same source.

MAP: 10 avril 2023