IG CloudOps assembles the best-of-breed open-source solutions with CloudOps being the glue that gives you a single management view of all your cloud assets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- IG CloudOps: Introducing a Comprehensive and Feature-Rich Cloud Management Platform London, England - IG CloudOps, a leading provider of cloud solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest update to CloudOps, a comprehensive and feature-rich cloud management platform. The platform is designed to streamline cloud management and simplify the deployment and management of cloud resources. IG CloudOps offers a unified platform for managing infrastructure, applications, and services across multi-cloud environments.The IG CloudOps platform offers a range of features, including cloud resource optimisation, cloud automation, and security management. The platform provides a single pane of glass view of all cloud resources, enabling users to monitor and manage their infrastructure and applications in real-time."We are excited to introduce our latest updated cloud management platform, which offers a range of features to help businesses manage their cloud resources effectively," said Garry Forsyth, Chief Technology Officer of IG CloudOps. "The platform provides a single view of all cloud resources, enabling users to optimize their infrastructure, automate their cloud operations, and ensure the security of their cloud environments across AWS & Azure."The IG CloudOps platform is designed to be easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that simplifies cloud management. The platform offers a range of tools and features to help users manage their cloud resources, including:Monitoring: Driven by Zabbix "Monitoring anything anywhere" gives you a complete view of all your cloud assets in one place.Live cost information: The platform integrates directly with AWS and Azure's APIs to give live cost data for real-time and historic analysis. Combined with the monitoring data this provides a powerful way to judge the loads on your workloads and tune them accordingly.Security Management: The platform offers a range of security management tools to help users ensure the security of their cloud environments, including application penetration testing, and security auditing. This is driven by Saltstack, Jenkins and PENtest tools, all leading open-source and commercial solutions.The IG CloudOps platform is designed to support multi-cloud environments, allowing users to manage their resources across different cloud providers. The platform supports popular cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure."We understand that many businesses operate in multi-cloud environments, which can be challenging to manage," said Steve Rastall, MD, IG CloudOps. "Our platform is designed to support multi-cloud environments, providing a unified platform for managing resources across different cloud providers."IG CloudOps is committed to providing its customers with innovative cloud solutions that help them achieve their business goals. The IG CloudOps platform is the latest addition to the company's suite of cloud solutions, which includes cloud migration, cloud hosting, and cloud consulting services.About IG CloudOps:IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud solutions, offering a range of services to help businesses migrate to the cloud, host their applications and infrastructure, and manage their cloud environments. The company is committed to providing its customers with innovative solutions that help them achieve their business goals.For more information, please visit https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/about-us Contact: Steve Rastall, MDEmail: sales@igroupltd.co.uk