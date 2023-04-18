Winton & Hiestand Law Group Adds a Consumer Protection Attorney in Louisville, KY

Winton & Hiestand Law Group - Law Firm In Louisville, KY
The Winton & Hiestand Law Group is knowledgeable about consumer protection laws & provides consultations to assess whether clients have a valid legal claim.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winton & Hiestand Law Group is pleased to announce that they provide representation for clients needing a consumer protection attorney in Louisville, KY. They understand the challenges consumers may face, including false advertising, fraud, product liability, and more.
Winton & Hiestand Law Group has a long-standing reputation for providing consumers with the necessary assistance to file claims and win against companies that have wronged them. Their consumer protection attorney in Louisville, KY, can help clients prove fault and seek compensation for damages, injuries, and other problems caused by products or being misled by the company. They can represent individuals with a consumer complaint against a company or file a class-action lawsuit when numerous people have experienced problems with a particular business.
Winton & Hiestand Law Group understands the laws and regulations surrounding consumer protection laws and meets with clients to discuss their cases and determine if they have a claim. They help individuals determine how much compensation they should receive and pursue it in court to get the best results.
Anyone interested in hiring a consumer protection attorney in Louisville, KY, can find out more by visiting the Winton & Hiestand Law Group website or calling +1 (502) 444-4357.
About Winton & Hiestand Law Group: Winton & Hiestand Law Group is a full-service law firm providing representation for individuals in personal injury cases of all types. They offer services to individuals in cases relating to car accidents, wrongful death, consumer protection, nursing home neglect, and more. They can also help with wills and estate planning and mortgage foreclosures.
Company: Winton & Hiestand Law Group
Address: 905 Baxter Ave
City: Louisville
State: KY
Zip code: 40204
