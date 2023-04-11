Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size To Reach US$ 327.8 Billion by 2028 | CAGR Of 8.9%

Immunotherapy Drugs Market

The expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cancer, tumor, and target diseases are driving the immunotherapy drugs market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global immunotherapy drugs market size reached US$ 195.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 327.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.

Immunotherapy drugs represent specialized medications utilized for treating lymphoma, sarcoma, melanoma, and lung, kidney, bladder, and breast cancer. Some of the common types include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, interleukins, interferons alpha and beta, etc. Immunotherapy drugs target specific cells of the immune system, stimulate the natural defenses of the body, boost energy levels, and fight against allergies and infections caused by viruses and bacteria. They even help to prevent the growth of cancer cells by triggering immunological responses that assist in generating antibodies and prove extremely effective in decreasing the complications of tumors and other chronic disorders. Consequently, immunotherapy drugs find widespread applications in hospitals and clinics across the globe.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cancer, tumor, and target diseases are among the key factors driving the immunotherapy drugs market. Additionally, the rising usage of monoclonal antibodies and biosimilar drugs to treat genetic and lifestyle ailments is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the elevating focus of leading market players on strategic collaborations for developing new products to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating awareness among the masses about the advantages of early detection and treatment of cancer and the launch of favorable reimbursement policies are further stimulating the global market. Besides this, the growing number of research laboratories across countries and the inflating investments in healthcare infrastructure development are expected to bolster the immunotherapy drugs market in the coming years.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bayer AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GSK plc, Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Interferons Alpha and Beta

• Interleukins

Breakup by Therapy Area:

• Cancer

• Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

