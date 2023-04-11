Smart Lock Market Poised to Reach USD 8.87 Bn by 2028 | With Top Key Players Assa Abloy AB, Allegion, Onity, Samsung SDS

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Lock Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for connected devices and integrated access control systems

Increasing concerns regarding safety & security of property and valuables, rising penetration of smart devices & growing adoption of smart home automation systems are some key factors of market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing need for safety and security of property, personal items, and other valuable items, rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing use of smart locks in hospitality sector to improve in-room security and to regulate access to authorized individuals in factories, airports, banks, and defense zones, among others are some other key factors fueling the revenue growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Segmentations of the Smart Lock Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Smart Lock Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lock market on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Card

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Along with a complete overview of the global Smart Lock Market , the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Smart Lock Market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

In conclusion, the Smart Lock Market offers significant future opportunities for companies operating in this space. By integrating AI and ML technologies, expanding to emerging markets, developing new technologies, and collaborating with other industries, companies can contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture and meet the growing demand for fresh produce.

