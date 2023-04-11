Unlocking Potential: How Tactical Management Sees Opportunities Where Others See Obstacles

Tactical Management Homepage

Tactical Management is committed to acting with an entrepreneurial mindset and the grit to make it happen.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management, a Dubai-based turnaround investor, has announced its focus on turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups at the growth stage with a scalable B2B business model.

With an active approach, Tactical Management supports its portfolio companies as entrepreneur investors by providing funding, restructuring experience, and a global network to boost growth. The firm takes pride in being an owner-managed investment company with a backbone, allowing them to act with an entrepreneurial mindset and the grit to make it happen.

"We are excited to announce our continued focus on turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups with a scalable B2B business model," said Dr. Raphael Nagel Chairman of Tactical Management. "Our active approach as turnaround investors has proven successful in supporting our portfolio companies, and we are committed to continuing to provide funding, restructuring experience, and a global network to help our companies achieve success."

Tactical Management's unique approach sets them apart from classic investment funds, allowing the firm to take a hands-on approach to managing their investments and creating value for their portfolio companies.

The firm's commitment to its investment philosophy and approach positions them as an attractive option for companies seeking more than just capital from their investors. Tactical Management's reputation for being an owner-managed investment company with a backbone makes them a force to be reckoned with in the private equity space.

About Tactical Management:

Tactical Management is a Dubai-based private equity firm focused on turnaround investments and cash-burning tech startups at the growth stage with a scalable B2B business model. The firm takes an active approach as an entrepreneur investor by providing funding, restructuring experience, and a global network to boost growth. As an owner-managed investment company with a backbone, Tactical Management is committed to acting with an entrepreneurial mindset and the grit to make it happen.