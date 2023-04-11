Learn Math while Playing Racing Game
Kids can learn math using this fun racing game for Android
This app is perfect for kids. Would 100% recommend it to anyone. The controls are easy to use, the artwork makes it more exciting, and it is a great way to combine education with entertainment.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VionixStudio is pleased to announce the launch of its Game “Cool Math Race Games for Kids” on Google Play store.
VionixStudio is a Mobile game publisher and a web-based platform specifically designed to help beginner game developers get started on their journey towards a career in game development. The company provides users with key strategies, tools, and tips to plan and develop games, which are then published on various online platforms. VionixStudio’s goal is to help game developers to launch their own games and, ultimately, generate income from their hard work and creativity.
In the company’s latest news, VionixStudio has launched a math game which is based on racing cars. Kids can play racing games by solving simple math questions.
“Kids love playing racing games. So, we merged learning math with racing,” says founder of VionixStudio, Vinod Ravisankar. “Kids can race their cars by solving simple math questions. They can compete against a computer in the single player mode or play against a friend in LAN multiplayer mode. The game also has a learning section to teach the basics of Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division.”
You can download Cool Math Race Games for Kids from Google Play store.
Math Race Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/M57M2gHuMQs
About VionixStudio
VionixStudio is an educational game development platform that goes above and beyond traditional tutorial-based websites. The company strategically teaches learners not only how to develop games, but also how to start their own game development business. The platform includes a host of various resources to help any aspiring developer to realize their dreams.
For more information about VionixStudio, please visit https://vionixstudio.com/.
