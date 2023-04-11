Software Defined Security Market Research Report | Industry Size to Hit USD 68.83 Billion by 2030

Software Defined Security Market industry

Software defined security market expansion is being driven by increase in cyber attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic & expanding adoption of cloud technologies.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Defined Security Industry Introduction:

The size of the global software defined security market was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $68.83 billion.

Network latency affects whether an attack can be detected and averted, and higher network latencies may allow hostile packets to bypass security firewalls or intrusion detection systems without setting off an alarm. Software defined security services significantly rely on network reaction times.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12853

Software Defined Security Market Drivers:

• Growing cyber threats: With the increasing number of cyber threats and attacks, organizations are looking for more sophisticated security solutions to protect their networks and data. SDS provides a flexible and scalable security solution that can adapt to changing threats.

• Need for real-time security: Traditional security solutions can be slow to respond to emerging threats, leaving networks vulnerable to attack. SDS solutions provide real-time security that can quickly detect and respond to threats.

• Increasing adoption of cloud computing: With the adoption of cloud computing, organizations are looking for security solutions that can protect their data and applications in the cloud. SDS provides a cloud-compatible security solution that can protect data and applications across different cloud environments.

• Need for automation: With the increasing complexity of security threats, organizations need security solutions that can automate security processes. SDS solutions provide automation capabilities that can help organizations to detect and respond to security threats more quickly and efficiently.

• Regulatory compliance: Many organizations are required to comply with regulatory requirements, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). SDS solutions provide a flexible and scalable security solution that can help organizations to comply with these regulations.

• Cost-effectiveness: SDS solutions can be more cost-effective than traditional security solutions, as they can be deployed and managed more efficiently. This makes SDS an attractive option for organizations that are looking to reduce their security costs.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12853

Software Defined Security Market Trends:

• Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being used to develop more sophisticated SDS solutions that can quickly detect and respond to emerging threats. AI and ML can analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns that may indicate a security threat.

• Integration with DevOps: The integration of SDS solutions with DevOps tools and processes is becoming increasingly important. This integration allows organizations to incorporate security into the software development process, ensuring that security is a fundamental part of the application development process.

• Use of microsegmentation: Microsegmentation is being used to create more granular security policies that can be applied to specific applications or workloads. This approach improves security by isolating workloads and applications, limiting the potential impact of a security breach.

• Focus on compliance: Compliance is a significant concern for many organizations, particularly those in regulated industries. SDS solutions are being developed with compliance in mind, ensuring that they meet the requirements of industry regulations and standards.

• Adoption of cloud-based SDS: As more organizations move their applications and data to the cloud, there is increasing demand for cloud-based SDS solutions. Cloud-based SDS solutions can provide more flexible and scalable security solutions that can adapt to changing business needs.

• Emphasis on user-centric security: User-centric security is becoming increasingly important as organizations recognize the need to protect against insider threats. SDS solutions are being developed with a focus on user-centric security, providing granular access controls and user behavior monitoring to detect and prevent insider threats.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12853

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Check Point Software, Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, VMware, Inc., Symantec Corporation, EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and Palo Alto Networks.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3MxaZ2M

Similar Reports:

1. Identity as a Service Market Size

2. Passwordless Authentication Market Size

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.