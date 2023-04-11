With 6.3% CAGR, Know About Prebiotics Ingredients Market Size 2023 Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook by 2031

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Prebiotics Ingredients Market size was valued at $7,198.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,313.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3%from 2022 to 2031. Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, boost overall digestive health, minimize the risk of development of diarrhea, increase the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages.

Key Players Are:

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

According to the prebiotics ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, source, and region. On the basis of ingredient, the prebiotics ingredients market is segregated into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, and galacto-fructose. Based on application, the market is divide into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed.

Key findings of the study

-> By ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,799.2 million by 2031.

-> Based on application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

-> By source, the cereals segment accounted for 38.8% of the total market share in 2020.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

-> Japan accounted for 18.1% of the market share in the global market in 2020.

By source, the cereals was the dominant segment in the market in 2020. Cereals such as wheat, rice, oats, and barley, are rich sources of prebiotics and these cereals are widely grown and are easily available across the globe. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotics and increased adoption of the prebiotics obtained from cereals in the food and beverages industry has significantly contributed to the global prebiotics ingredients market growth.

