CANCELLED: Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing

MAINE, April 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 18, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221