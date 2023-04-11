Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,934 in the last 365 days.

CANCELLED: Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing

MAINE, April 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 18, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221

You just read:

CANCELLED: Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more