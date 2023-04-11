Cellular Glass Market is estimated to be 742.5 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period-BY PMI

Cellular Glass Market, By Product Type (Black (Gray) Cellular Glass, White Cellular Glass, and Others (Multicolor- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026.
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cellular glass market accounted for US$ 537.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be 742.5 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7%. The report. "Global Cellular Glass Market, By Product Type (Black (Gray) Cellular Glass, White Cellular Glass, and Others (Multicolor)), By End-user (Cryogenic Systems, Heat Transfer Fluid Systems, Chemical Processing Systems, Commercial Piping & Building, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Protection against fire, high-quality insulation for industrial purposes and long life are the boosting factors for the growth of the cellular glass industry. Additionally, new application areas and environmental regulations are expected to drive the demand for cellular glass over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In June 2019, Uusioaines parent company, Partnera Glass Recycling, acquired Hasopor. Hasopor is situated in Hammar, Sweden’s glass recycling center, and the company is now the only cellular glass producer in the country – in much the same way as Uusioaines, the Group’s company in Finland. The acquisition brings Forssa-based Uusioaines into the wide Baltic fold of foam glass production and glass recycling business. Hasopor and Uusioaines joined forces to attain strong growth and internationalization, transforming the circular economy into a profitable business and riding the popularity of their established product brands.
• In June 2019, UUSIOAINES planned to acquire Hasopor AB, a Switzerland-based producer of foam glass. The acquisition will make UUSIOAINES the leading foam glass producer in Europe.
Amongst all of the cellular glass applications, the commercial piping & building segment is projected to grow at a very rapid pace in the coming years. Both for commercial and non-commercial buildings cellular glass aids as an outstanding material for insulation. Industries that are vulnerable to fire such as petrochemical factories make use of cellular glass because of its fire resistant nature. Cellular glass also has its application in civic constructions such as road embankments, roadbeds, and bridges as it is moisture resistant and lightweight. Moreover, cellular glass is an environment-friendly product. It can be recycled after generations of use as thermal insulation. It can be recycled as thermally insulating granulate or filler in landscaping.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• By product type, the global cellular glass market is segmented into black (gray) cellular glass, white cellular glass, and others (multicolor).
• By end-user, the construction application estimated for highest share of the market in 2019. Growing use of thermal insulation material with high load-bearing capacity and the presence of stringent building codes in the construction of buildings and other structures will continue boosting the market growth.
• By application, communal segment is expected to register highest revenue share in the global cellular glass market over the forecast period.
• By sales channel, the pharmacy/drug store segment has added a maximum market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.
• By region, Europe dominated the global cellular glass market in 2019, owing to rising use of cellular glass in construction projects in several European countries. The trend toward stringent building codes and energy efficiency persists increases the use of insulation in this region.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Report Scope:
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type - Black (Gray) Cellular Glass, White Cellular Glass, and Others (Multicolor)
By End-user – Cryogenic Systems, Heat Transfer Fluid Systems, Chemical Processing Systems, Commercial Piping & Building, and Others
Regional scope:
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
