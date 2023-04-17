ASYNC Launches New A1 E-Bike, Revolutionizing Urban Transportation

The new smart e-bike was unveiled on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on April 4th.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASYNC, a leading electric mobility company, is proud to announce the launch of the A1 e-bike, a revolutionary transportation device that boasts an impressive 150-mile range on a single charge. This revolutionary e-bike is now available for pre-order through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.

The A1 e-bike is the result of years of research and development, with a focus on creating a sustainable, eco-friendly mode of transportation that can replace gas-guzzling vehicles. The bike is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including an advanced battery system that allows for extended range, a sleek, aerodynamic design, and a lightweight frame that makes it easy to maneuver and transport.

"ASYNC’s A1 e-bike was born to be innovative,” said Xu ZhuChun, the Chief Executive Officer of ASYNC. “Our development team is comprised of experts in transportation and mobility, and we decided to be bold and explore new possibilities for the electric two-wheeler. The A1 is perfect proof of our product philosophy: Unique design with cutting-edge tech. And we believe it will be an ideal fit for different people as an all-terrain rover and performance beast, convincing more to join a more sustainable future of mobility.”

The A1 e-bike is perfect for commuting, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Its powerful motor can reach speeds of up to 28 mph, making it ideal for both urban and rural environments. The bike also features a convenient LCD screen that displays speed, distance, and battery life, as well as a comfortable saddle and handlebars for a smooth and comfortable ride.

One of the most innovative features of the Async A1 is its ability to charge other devices while on the go. The bike is equipped with a USB port that allows riders to charge their phones, tablets, and other devices while they ride. This feature is especially useful for those who rely on their devices for navigation, communication, or entertainment while on the road.

The ASYNC A1 e-bike is now available for pre-order through Indiegogo, with a variety of reward options for early campaign supporters. Those who pre-order can expect to receive their bikes as early as July 2023.

"We're excited to bring the Async A1 to the market and offer consumers a sustainable and practical alternative to traditional transportation," added ZhuChun. "We believe that the A1 is just the beginning, and we're committed to continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible with e-bikes."

In addition to its impressive range and charging capabilities, the A1 e-bike also features a number of safety features, including LED lights for increased visibility, a horn for audible warnings, and a powerful braking system for quick and reliable stops. The bike is also designed to be theft-proof, with a built-in locking mechanism that prevents unauthorized access.

The ASYNC A1 e-bike is the ultimate transportation solution for those who value sustainability, efficiency, and style. With its advanced technology, extended range, and sleek design, it's sure to become a favorite among commuters, adventurers, and anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

About ASYNC

ASYNC stems from the word ASYNCHRONOUS, meaning ‘not existing or happening at the same time’. As the name suggests, ASYNC roots its spirit in daring to be different while encouraging individuals to find their unique paths.

As an innovative electric mobility company that designs and develops transportation solutions that are both sustainable and efficient, ASYNC is on a mission to offer unparalleled performance, comfort, and aesthetic value, bringing e-bike products to the market that are stylish, intelligent, and fun. To learn more about its A1 e-bike, click here or visit www.asyncbike.com.