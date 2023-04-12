There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,417 in the last 365 days.
FGH BioTech announces new President, Dushyant Pathak, stepping up from Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately
FGH BioTech, Inc.
April 12, 2023, 12:15 GMT
Dr. Pathak brings a depth of leadership experience to FGH BioTech to advance its first-in-class preclinical development candidate against aggressive cancers.
With Dushyant' s leadership, FGH will focus on completing IND enabling studies with our lead compound and direct subsequent efforts to Phase 1-2 clinical studies in prostate, breast and other cancers.”
— Bill Burns
HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FGH BioTech, Inc. (FGH), a Houston-headquartered biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011, developing novel treatments for cancers and life-threatening diseases, announced the appointment of Dushyant Pathak, PhD, MBA, as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Pathak replaces as President, Bill Burns who is retiring from FGH BioTech while remaining on the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Pathak will be responsible for strategic, financial and operational leadership while working closely with the Board of Directors and external investors as the Company continues the development of its lead molecules and expands its portfolio of next generation new chemical entities. Dr. Pathak has been serving as FGH BioTech’s Chief Operating Officer since 2020, directing development of the Company’s preclinical development candidate, FGH-1927 along with other operational responsibilities.
Dr. Pathak has deep experience and skills with early-stage companies in executive leadership, business development, operational management, licensing, strategic transactions, collaboration agreements, technology commercialization and capital formation. He has a strong track record of achievement in biotech preclinical and clinical pipeline advancement, transformative business leadership, and successfully negotiating and closing strategically significant contracts and business deals resulting in productive alliances for start-up companies with major pharmaceutical partners and research institutions.
“Dushyant’s experience is ideally suited to guide FGH BioTech as the Company continues the development phase of its proprietary first-in-class drug candidate, FGH-1927,” said Bill Burns. “With Dushyant' s leadership, FGH will focus on completing IND enabling studies with our lead compound and direct subsequent efforts to Phase 1-2 clinical studies in prostate, breast and other cancers,” he added.
“Despite considerable progress, cancer remains a devastating disease with significant remaining medical need,” said Dushyant Pathak. “The FGH team is well positioned to make a significant impact through advancing the company's novel therapeutic platform, and I’m excited to be contributing to the company’s continued progress in this new role,” he continued.
FGH BioTech is completing a $6 Million financing to support development of FGH-1927 through exploratory first-in-human studies. FGH has received significant non-dilutive funding over the years, which includes NIH SBIR Phase I/II Grants, a Challenge Grant from the American Prostate Foundation and an Alkek Foundation Grant.
About FGH-1927
FGH-1927 is a first-in-class treatment for a broad range of lipogenic cancers. FGH-1927 targets a natural switch that corrects the altered fat metabolism that many cancers need for energy and as building blocks for replicating cells. Cancer cells must have energy for survival and growth, to multiply and metastasize to other body tissues and organs. The novel mechanism of FGH-1927 forms the foundation for a new, onco-metabolic modality in cancer treatment. FGH BioTech is undertaking drug development programs for prostate, breast, and other cancers.
About FGH BioTech, Inc.
FGH BioTech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company spun out of Baylor College of Medicine, whose mission is to develop treatments for cancers by applying its proprietary product platform of SCAP-SREBP activation inhibitors, known as Fatostatins (SREBP: Sterol Regulatory Element-Binding Protein; SCAP: SREBP Cleavage Activating Protein). Fat metabolism and the SCAP--SREBP pathway play a major role in the development of lipogenic cancers and other life-threatening metabolic diseases. Fatostatins were discovered by FGH BioTech founders in the lab of the late Salih J. Wakil, PhD at Baylor College of Medicine, one of the pioneers in defining the pathway of fatty acid synthesis. These small molecules inhibit SREBP transcription factors that serve as the “natural switch” in turning on and off many genes that drive both intracellular fat and cholesterol synthesis. Aggressive cancers are often dependent on this pathway during times of rapid growth and spread. FGH has also discovered additional novel beneficial actions of its compounds that are being developed as future therapies For Good Health.
For more information contact Investor Relations at: ir@fghbiotech.com
