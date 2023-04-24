Festival Season Begins on Nantucket Island

An Evening with Elin Hilderbrand is a very special part of the 2023 Nantucket Book Festival.
Favorite among the events of the Nantucket Wine Festival are wine dinners in historic Nantucket homes.
Daffodils, Wine, Books, Films, and more
NANTUCKET, MA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, the 47th annual Daffodil Festival will be held on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. Organized by the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce, this weekend draws hundreds of visitors to the island to celebrate springtime with an antique car parade, live music, a flower show, a tailgate picnic, a hat parade, and so much more.
Daffodil Festival is the start of Nantucket Island's Festival Season. On May 17, the 25th annual Nantucket Wine and Food Festival begins with a welcome reception that is a who’s who of rock star chefs, winemakers, vintners, sommeliers, and presenters. Winemakers will be pouring the best of the best and festival chefs will show off their finest artisanal creations! This five-day event includes classes, seminars, talks, luncheons, dinners, and a gala. This festival culminates in a Grand Tasting, where ticketholders taste different wines from prestigious wineries from around the globe.
Mid-June, twenty authors will travel to Nantucket Island to present at the Nantucket Book Festival. Luke Russert, Emma Straub, Jodi Picoult, Wyn Cooper, Samantha Hunt, Hernan Diaz, and more will meet their readers at book signings and talks. Most of the events during this May 15 to 18 festival are free. The one ticketed event is "A five-star Evening with Elin Hilderbrand," which is sure to sell out quickly. The 2023 schedule can be seen at NantucketBookFestival.org.
A few days after the Book Festival, from June 21 to June 26, screenwriters, filmmakers, and actors will be on-island to attend the Nantucket Film Festival. Guest speakers for 2023 include Patty Jenkins (MONSTER, WONDER WOMAN), Destin Daniel Cretton (SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, SHORT TERM 12), Amanda Silver + Rick Jaffa (AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES), Reinaldo Marcus Green (KING RICHARD, MONSTERS AND MEN), and Oscar®-winning documentarian Ken Burns (THE US AND THE HOLOCAUST, HEMINGWAY). Film Festival tickets can be purchased at NantucketFilmFestival.org.
July Festivals are the Nantucket Garden Festival from July 11 to 13 and the Nantucket Comedy Festival from July 13 to 15. First learn all about sustainability, conservation, and gardening, then laugh about life with top comedians from across the country.
The Insider's Guide to Nantucket is the best place to plan travel and accommodations on-island. The calendar of events at that website is updated several times a week, and there's a beach directory, restaurant guide, photo gallery, and maps to make a Nantucket visit complete.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Suzanne Daub
Insider's Guide to Nantucket
+1 508-228-9165
email us here