BOARD MEMBER AND DISTINGUISHED ATTORNEY BRADEN PERRY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
GLOBAL, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Braden Perry of Mission Hills, Kansas, in the United States.
Braden is a partner at Kennyhertz Perry, LLC in Kansas City, a law firm focused on commodity, derivative, and securities law, among other work with complex emerging financial matters. He has served on multiple leadership boards, including Children Mercy Hospitals Family Advisory Board and Hands & Hearts for Children Auxiliary, the Victory Project, and American Royal committees. Braden also serves as Chair of the Kansas Board of Indigent Defense Services, is appointed to the Prairie Village, Kansas Civil Service Commission, and is an elected Councilmember of the City of Mission Hills, Kansas. Braden has served as a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He is a frequent speaker on financial and regulatory issues, a contributor to financial and legal publications, and was a member of the DCRO Cyber Risk Governance Council, which authored the DCRO Guiding Principles for Cyber Risk Governance. He earned his J.D. from the University of Kansas and a B.S. in Journalism and Mass Communications from Kansas State University.
"It's great to see Braden attain this global designation as I have enjoyed my conversations with him about law and deeply appreciated his commitment and contributions as a member of the DCRO Cyber Risk Governance Council," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As you can see from his experience, the knowledge he'll take from our programs will benefit a diverse and important group of organizations."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The Certificate in Risk Governance program demonstrates the need for forward-looking board members in an increasingly complex corporate world," said Mr. Perry. "Covering many modern board topics, this program illuminates a board member's role and responsibility within a properly functioning corporate structure. It certainly should be a required course for any prospective corporate leader," he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
