Thousands Joined the Church of Scientology for an Annual Easter Festival

Easter Festival hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles on L. Ron Hubbard Way

Thousands of kids raced to get their share of the 25,000 Easter eggs and 24 special golden eggs.

Easter with attitude at the community festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way

Youngsters dressed up in their Easter best at the neighborhood festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way

Special guest performance by the Jive Aces

L. Ron Hubbard Way reverberated with the excitement of thousands of children at a family-friendly Easter celebration for the East Hollywood community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the clock struck noon on April 9, squeals and laughter filled the neighborhood as thousands of children raced in the Easter egg hunt hosted by the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

So many youngsters lined up for the race for the 25,000 Easter eggs and 24 special golden eggs that the Church organized three separate events—one of them just for the youngest, age 0-3.

But the day wasn’t over yet. There was plenty of time for the animal petting zoo, sack racing, and doughnut-eating contests, face painting and all-you-can-eat popcorn and cotton candy. For those more artistically inclined there was egg decorating. And there was ample time left over to play in the bouncy houses.

Live music included a special appearance of Britain’s No. 1 Jive and Swing Band and BGT semifinalists The Jive Aces.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Save the date Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special Mother’s Day Celebration for the community.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network and was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. Scientology Network launched its new season Monday, April 10. It is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

