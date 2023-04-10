Aqua Medical Spa Hosting Spring Fling Event in Tucker GA

/EIN News/ -- Santa Rosa Beach, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Rosa Beach, Florida -

Aqua Medical Spa is happy to announce its Spring Fling event to be held on April 20, 2023, at their location at 1462 Montreal Rd Suite 411, Tucker, GA 30084. They will be offering packages on injectable treatments, laser treatments, facial treatments, and body treatments. The event will include prizes, discounts for various packages, giveaways, food, drinks, and more. Those who plan to attend the event will need to RSVP due to limited space.

Injectable treatments include Botox® and the Juvederm family of dermal fillers. Laser treatments include the: SplendorGlo Package of 3 treatments; Stellar M22 IPL/PiQo Package of 3 treatments; and ResurFx Face and Neck Package of 3 treatments. Facial treatments include the: hydrafacial Deluxe Package of 6 treatments; hydrafacial Keravive Package of 3 treatments; intraceuticals Facial Package of 3 treatments; PRX-T22 Package of 4 treatments; ViPeel Vi Signature, Vi Acne or Vi Precision Plus of 3 treatments; and SkinPen Microneedling Package of 3 treatments. Body treatments include the: BTL Vanquish Me Package of 6 treatments; SculpSure Package of 2 treatments; EmSculpt Package of 6 treatments; NuEraTight Package of 6 treatments (standard, abdomen or thighs); NuEraTight Package of 6 treatments (for eye area); and Ultherapy single treatment.

The Aqua Medical Spa team performing these treatments are Dr. Raven Elosiebo-Walker, MD, Cheryl Tioaquen, MPAS, PA-C, Michele Salazar, Assistant Laser Technician, and Amber Webb, Aesthetician & Assistant Laser Technician. Those who want to know more about Aqua Medical Spa can check out the Facebook page.

Botox® cosmetic injectables are designed to temporarily relax the muscles and dramatically decrease wrinkles and fine lines. These are frequently applied around the eyebrows, forehead, eyes, and mouth. The result is smoother skin and a younger appearance, with minor to no downtime and minimal discomfort.

Juvederm dermal fillers are gel-like solutions that are made of natural or synthetic materials and are tissue-friendly. Some are designed to stimulate collagen production, while others help restore hyaluronic acid, which is a naturally occurring hydrating compound that maintains the smoothness and suppleness of the skin.

Facials are used to maintain the skin’s natural glow and the facial treatments they offer may include exfoliation, extractions, massage, mask, and moisturizer. Their wide range of facials are specifically targeted towards each client’s specific needs, improve skin appearance, and overall skin health. They also offer microneedling, which is a proven treatment where tiny needles are used to produce micro-injuries to the skin. These micro-injuries stimulate the natural production of collagen.

Body contouring treatments are also available and are designed to remove unwanted fat deposits and tighten the skin. The CoolSculpting® process uses scientifically controlled cryolipolysis and is designed to get rid of fat cells without damaging the nearby tissues. Body toning treatments are provided through Emsculpt® high-intensity electromagnetic therapy with each treatment session delivering thousands of muscle contractions to help tone and strengthen the muscles in the abdomen, arms, buttocks, thighs, and calves.

NuEra Tight is a skin tightening technology that employs radiofrequency waves to treat sagging or loose skin and help reduce areas with cellulite and excess fat. This technology delivers heat energy to a particular area of the face or body. The capability to reach different depths of the dermis enables it to be used for treating various skin conditions.

Meanwhile, Ultherapy is a non-invasive body treatment that goes deep in order to stimulate the natural production of collagen and elastin. Ultherapy uses ultrasound and is FDA-approved. It may help in lifting the chin, neck, and brow, and in improving the wrinkles and lines on the upper chest. With the use of ultrasound imaging, the provider can make sure the energy is delivered accurately to place where it will be most beneficial for a particular client.

Aqua Medical Spa, with various locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Georgia, offers advance skin treatments for rejuvenating, reviving, and restoring the client’s skin. This medical spa is results-driven and physician-directed, providing noninvasive and minimally invasive clinical treatments for the skin. They provide laser skin resurfacing, microdermabrasion, facials, cosmetic injectables, tattoo removal, hair removal, including innovative procedures such as miraDry for permanent sweat reduction and CoolSculpting for the permanent elimination of fat cells.

Those who are interested in learning more about the various packages and services of Aqua Medical Spa can visit the Tucker Spring Fling Events page or contact Aqua Medical Spa on the phone or through email.

