Housing Advocates Say Collect on Measure ULA Now

Housing Is A Human Right urges swift action collecting and deploying voter-approved tax funds for affordable and homeless housing

In response to an LAist report that collection of desperately-needed funds allocated for affordable housing and addressing homelessness in Los Angeles are on hold, Housing is a Human Right (HHR), a division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), is urging the Los Angeles City Council to move forward immediately on implementing Measure ULA:

"Five people die on the streets of Los Angeles every day. We are in the midst of a dire humanitarian crisis that cannot wait while wealthy developers, property owners, and landlords work to stall a ballot measure LA city voters clearly approved," said Susie Shannon, Policy Director of Housing is a Human Right. "The City of Los Angeles needs the revenue and proactively can work to ensure funds are in place to meet the costs associated with ULA implementation now while also figuring out permanent solutions should the lawsuit against ULA prevail."

Shannon also sent a letter to council members last week urging swift action on Measure ULA.

