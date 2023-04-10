Submit Release
Cutera Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

Cutera, Inc. CUTR ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that based on the Company's April 7, 2023 filing of its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 ("Form 10-K"), Nasdaq has determined that the Company is now in compliance with the periodic filing requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. The Company is now in compliance with all Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Company's Form 10-K did not include any restatements of previously issued financial statements. No additional material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting were disclosed in the Form 10-K beyond those previously disclosed by the Company in the amended Form 12b-25 filed by the Company on March 16, 2023.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

