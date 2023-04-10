CORRECTION--Tilray Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Announces Accretive Acquisition of 100% of HEXO Corp.

There were 2,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,868 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Delivered $145.6 Million in Net Revenue and 16th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA
Maintained #1 Cannabis Market Share Position in Canada, the Largest Federally Legal Cannabis Market in the World; With HEXO Transaction, Poised to Substantially Increase Canadian Revenue
Medical Cannabis Leader in Europe
Achieved Key Efficiency Milestones on Accelerated Path to Positive Cash Flow, Company Reiterates Cash Flow Guidance
LEAMINGTON, Ontario and NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), please note that the first table, the Consolidated Statement of Financial Positions was missing the entry for “Contingent consideration” under “Long-term liabilities.” In addition, the table “Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization” was missing the entry “Inventory valuation adjustment.” The corrected release follows:
Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Tilray also announces today that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO; TSX: HEXO) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$56 million, to be satisfied through the issuance of 0.4352 of Tilray Common Stock for each outstanding HEXO share. The acquisition, which is structured as an arrangement under applicable Canadian laws (the “Arrangement”), builds on the successful strategic alliance between the two companies and positions Tilray for continued strong growth and market leadership in Canada, the largest federally legal cannabis market in the world.
The completion of the Arrangement is subject to customary and negotiated closing conditions, including HEXO shareholder approval and court approval, and is expected to close in June 2023. Further information about the HEXO transaction is included in an investor presentation available on the investor section of Tilray.com and in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today.
Financial Highlights
Irwin D. Simon, Tilray Brands’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the quarter, we continued to focus on our highest priorities: sustaining and growing the top-line across core markets and geographies while optimizing the platform to achieve positive free cash flow on an accelerated timeline. We are executing on both fronts and delivered revenue growth despite challenging market dynamics across Canada, Europe, and the U.S, as well as our 16th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.”
Mr. Simon continued, “Looking ahead, we are focused on being the leading, most diversified cannabis lifestyle and CPG company in the world. Our strategy to deliver on this vision is centered on pursuing targeted growth opportunities, as reflected in our opportunistic acquisitions of both Montauk Brewing Company and HEXO, which has made significant strides in driving operating efficiency and improving profitability while continuing to invest in industry-leading brands. We are incredibly excited about our combined prospects moving forward with HEXO and expect a seamless integration of HEXO’s business into our efficient, built-to-last platform. At the same time, we will continue our relentless focus on cost and operational efficiencies and strengthening our industry-leading balance sheet to deliver sustained, profitable growth and shareholder value.”
Mark Attanasio, Chairman of HEXO, said, “Over the past year, HEXO established and has been executing on a rigorous cost-cutting and balance sheet optimization plan. As we began working with Tilray last year, the value that could be achieved through the combination of our businesses in order to compete and drive profitable growth in the highly fragmented Canadian market was immediately clear. With the recent headwinds in the cannabis industry, our Board determined that HEXO shareholders would benefit from being part of Tilray’s diversified business and from the strong plan in place they have to reinforce their industry leadership, continue to strengthen the top and bottom lines, and to drive value creation. With Irwin and his leadership team, we are confident that our brands will continue to grow and thrive as part of Tilray Brands.”
Operating Highlights
Leadership in Global Cannabis Operations, Brands, and Market Share:
Maximizing the High-Growth Potential of U.S. CPG and Craft-Beverage Portfolio:
Strategic Growth Actions
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.
Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become the world's leading cannabis-focused consumer branded company; the Company’s ability to generate its targeted amount of Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023; the Company’s expectation to be free-cash flow positive in its operating business units; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully complete the acquisition of HEXO; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings, including with respect to the HEXO acquisition; expansion of medical and recreational sales legalization across the global cannabis industry, including in Europe; and the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives.
Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross margin, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and free cash flow. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.
Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, impairments, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.
The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax expense (recovery); interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairments; purchase price accounting step-up; facility start-up and closure costs; lease expense; litigation (recovery) costs; restructuring costs; and transaction (income) costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Adjusted gross profit, is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of inventory valuation adjustment and purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding inventory valuation adjustments and purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Adjusted gross margin, excluding inventory valuation adjustments and purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back inventory valuation adjustments and amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding inventory valuation adjustments and purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Adjusted net income is calculated as net (loss) income plus (minus) non-operating income (expense), net, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairments; inventory write down, litigation (recovery) costs, restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures deducted from each other which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|February 28,
|May 31,
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|164,997
|$
|415,909
|Marketable Securities
|243,286
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|78,342
|95,279
|Inventory
|202,800
|245,529
|Prepaids and other current assets
|69,087
|46,786
|Total current assets
|758,512
|803,503
|Capital assets
|425,263
|587,499
|Right-of-use assets
|6,492
|12,996
|Intangible assets
|994,325
|1,277,875
|Goodwill
|2,005,701
|2,641,305
|Interest in equity investees
|4,638
|4,952
|Long-term investments
|7,620
|10,050
|Convertible notes receivable
|168,356
|111,200
|Other assets
|4,993
|314
|Total assets
|$
|4,375,900
|$
|5,449,694
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|$
|18,125
|$
|18,123
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|163,422
|157,431
|Contingent consideration
|16,219
|16,007
|Warrant liability
|7,414
|14,255
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|2,528
|6,703
|Current portion of long-term debt
|77,892
|67,823
|Current portion of convertible debentures payable
|184,082
|-
|Total current liabilities
|469,682
|280,342
|Long - term liabilities
|Contingent consideration
|10,596
|-
|Lease liabilities
|8,598
|11,329
|Long-term debt
|89,419
|117,879
|Convertible debentures payable
|223,087
|401,949
|Deferred tax liabilities
|164,412
|196,638
|Other liabilities
|3,335
|191
|Total liabilities
|969,129
|1,008,328
|Commitments and contingencies (refer to Note 17)
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 980,000,000 shares authorized; 617,857,031 and 532,674,887 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|62
|53
|Series A Preferred Stock ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 120,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,723,342
|5,382,367
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(42,948
|)
|(20,764
|)
|Accumulated Deficit
|(2,276,794
|)
|(962,851
|)
|Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity
|3,403,662
|4,398,805
|Non-controlling interests
|3,109
|42,561
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,406,771
|4,441,366
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,375,900
|$
|5,449,694
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|Net revenue
|$
|145,589
|$
|151,871
|$
|(6,282
|)
|(4
|)%
|$
|442,936
|$
|475,047
|$
|(32,111
|)
|(7
|)%
|Cost of goods sold
|157,288
|112,042
|45,246
|40
|%
|363,139
|351,497
|11,642
|3
|%
|Gross profit (loss)
|(11,699
|)
|39,829
|(51,528
|)
|(129
|)%
|79,797
|123,550
|(43,753
|)
|(35
|)%
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|38,999
|38,445
|554
|1
|%
|117,385
|121,401
|(4,016
|)
|(3
|)%
|Selling
|6,452
|8,641
|(2,189
|)
|(25
|)%
|25,792
|25,283
|509
|2
|%
|Amortization
|23,518
|24,590
|(1,072
|)
|(4
|)%
|71,872
|84,345
|(12,473
|)
|(15
|)%
|Marketing and promotion
|7,354
|7,578
|(224
|)
|(3
|)%
|23,137
|20,163
|2,974
|15
|%
|Research and development
|171
|164
|7
|4
|%
|502
|1,464
|(962
|)
|(66
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|352
|(30,747
|)
|31,099
|(101
|)%
|563
|(29,065
|)
|29,628
|(102
|)%
|Impairments
|1,115,376
|—
|1,115,376
|NM
|1,115,376
|—
|1,115,376
|NM
|Litigation (recovery) costs
|(5,230
|)
|4,215
|(9,445
|)
|(224
|)%
|(1,970
|)
|6,489
|(8,459
|)
|(130
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|2,663
|—
|2,663
|0
|%
|10,727
|795
|9,932
|1249
|%
|Transaction (income) costs
|5,382
|5,023
|359
|7
|%
|(3,882
|)
|35,653
|(39,535
|)
|(111
|)%
|Total operating expenses
|1,195,037
|57,909
|1,137,128
|1964
|%
|1,359,502
|266,528
|1,092,974
|410
|%
|Operating loss
|(1,206,736
|)
|(18,080
|)
|(1,188,656
|)
|6574
|%
|(1,279,705
|)
|(142,978
|)
|(1,136,727
|)
|795
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(1,040
|)
|(2,312
|)
|1,272
|(55
|)%
|(8,560
|)
|(22,422
|)
|13,862
|(62
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|1,213
|71,037
|(69,824
|)
|(98
|)%
|(50,229
|)
|186,329
|(236,558
|)
|(127
|)%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(1,206,563
|)
|50,645
|(1,257,208
|)
|(2,482
|)%
|(1,338,494
|)
|20,929
|(1,359,423
|)
|(6,495
|)%
|Income taxes (benefit) expense
|(10,811
|)
|(1,830
|)
|(8,981
|)
|491
|%
|(15,313
|)
|(2,739
|)
|(12,574
|)
|459
|%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,195,752
|)
|$
|52,475
|$
|(1,248,227
|)
|(2,379
|)%
|(1,323,181
|)
|23,668
|(1,346,849
|)
|(5,691
|)%
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(1.90
|)
|$
|0.09
|$
|(1.99
|)
|(2,214
|)%
|$
|(2.20
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(2.20
|)
|(77,239
|)%
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|Cash used in operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,323,181
|)
|$
|23,668
|$
|(1,346,849
|)
|(5691
|)%
|Adjustments for:
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(29,537
|)
|(17,296
|)
|(12,241
|)
|71
|%
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|13,711
|1,699
|12,012
|707
|%
|Amortization
|101,156
|113,824
|(12,668
|)
|(11
|)%
|Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets
|(2
|)
|(631
|)
|629
|(100
|)%
|Inventory valuation write down
|55,000
|12,000
|43,000
|358
|%
|Impairments
|1,115,376
|-
|1,115,376
|0
|%
|Other non-cash items
|12,933
|962
|11,971
|1244
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|29,766
|27,025
|2,741
|10
|%
|Loss (gain) on long-term investments & equity investments
|2,843
|(2,401
|)
|5,244
|(218
|)%
|Loss (gain) on derivative instruments
|13,534
|(210,653
|)
|224,187
|(106
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|563
|(29,065
|)
|29,628
|(102
|)%
|Change in non-cash working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|18,053
|(458
|)
|18,511
|(4042
|)%
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(32,680
|)
|(953
|)
|(31,727
|)
|3329
|%
|Inventory
|(11,808
|)
|(16,512
|)
|4,704
|(28
|)%
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,419
|)
|(57,947
|)
|56,528
|(98
|)%
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(35,692
|)
|(156,738
|)
|121,046
|(77
|)%
|Cash used in investing activities:
|Investment in capital and intangible assets
|(8,394
|)
|(28,470
|)
|20,076
|(71
|)%
|Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets
|2,175
|11,526
|(9,351
|)
|(81
|)%
|Purchase of marketable securities, net
|(243,186
|)
|-
|(243,186
|)
|0
|%
|Net cash paid for business acquisition
|(28,122
|)
|326
|(28,448
|)
|(8726
|)%
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(277,527
|)
|(16,618
|)
|(260,909
|)
|1570
|%
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
|Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs
|129,593
|—
|129,593
|0
|%
|Shares effectively repurchased for employee withholding tax
|(1,189
|)
|(3,149
|)
|1,960
|(62
|)%
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|1,288
|—
|1,288
|0
|%
|Repayment of long-term debt and convertible debt
|(64,658
|)
|(34,570
|)
|(30,088
|)
|87
|%
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,114
|)
|(4,672
|)
|3,558
|(76
|)%
|Net increase in bank indebtedness
|2
|8,779
|(8,777
|)
|(100
|)%
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|63,922
|(33,612
|)
|97,534
|(290
|)%
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,615
|)
|(2,284
|)
|669
|(29
|)%
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(250,912
|)
|(209,252
|)
|(41,660
|)
|20
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|415,909
|488,466
|(72,557
|)
|(15
|)%
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|164,997
|$
|279,214
|$
|(114,217
|)
|(41
|)%
|Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|ended February 28,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net cannabis revenue
|$
|47,549
|$
|55,045
|$
|156,017
|$
|184,269
|Distribution revenue
|65,385
|62,532
|186,158
|198,587
|Net beverage alcohol revenue
|20,640
|19,597
|62,689
|48,765
|Wellness revenue
|12,015
|14,697
|38,072
|43,426
|Cannabis costs
|77,604
|37,042
|137,800
|122,492
|Beverage alcohol costs
|10,663
|8,091
|32,932
|20,674
|Distribution costs
|57,964
|57,566
|165,443
|178,093
|Wellness costs
|8,299
|9,343
|26,964
|30,238
|Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up and inventory valuation adjustments) (1)
|44,310
|39,829
|138,020
|135,550
|Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding inventory valuation adjustments) (1)
|47
|%
|33
|%
|47
|%
|40
|%
|Beverage alcohol adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)
|53
|%
|59
|%
|53
|%
|58
|%
|Distribution gross margin
|11
|%
|8
|%
|11
|%
|10
|%
|Wellness gross margin
|31
|%
|36
|%
|29
|%
|30
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|14,015
|10,086
|39,254
|36,543
|Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
|408,283
|279,214
|408,283
|279,214
|Working capital
|288,830
|413,358
|288,830
|413,358
|Net Revenue by Operating Segment
|For the three months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the three months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the nine months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the nine months
|% of Total Revenue
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|Cannabis business
|$
|47,549
|33%
|$
|55,045
|36%
|$
|156,017
|35%
|$
|184,269
|39%
|Distribution business
|65,385
|45%
|62,532
|41%
|186,158
|42%
|198,587
|42%
|Beverage alcohol business
|20,640
|14%
|19,597
|13%
|62,689
|14%
|48,765
|10%
|Wellness business
|12,015
|8%
|14,697
|10%
|38,072
|9%
|43,426
|9%
|Total net revenue
|$
|145,589
|100%
|$
|151,871
|100%
|$
|442,936
|100%
|$
|475,047
|100%
|Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
|For the three months
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|For the nine months
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|Cannabis business
|$
|51,007
|33%
|$
|55,045
|36%
|$
|164,746
|34%
|$
|184,269
|39%
|Distribution business
|70,144
|45%
|62,532
|41%
|211,676
|44%
|198,587
|42%
|Beverage alcohol business
|20,640
|14%
|19,597
|13%
|62,689
|13%
|48,765
|10%
|Wellness business
|12,385
|8%
|14,697
|10%
|39,144
|8%
|43,426
|9%
|Total net revenue
|$
|154,176
|100%
|$
|151,871
|100%
|$
|478,255
|99%
|$
|475,047
|100%
|Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
|For the three months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the three months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the nine months
|% of Total Revenue
|For the nine months
|% of Total Revenue
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis products
|$
|6,035
|13%
|$
|7,050
|13%
|$
|18,920
|12%
|$
|23,353
|13%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis products
|45,318
|96%
|43,504
|79%
|156,063
|100%
|162,632
|87%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis products
|58
|0%
|2,804
|5%
|686
|0%
|6,763
|4%
|Revenue from international cannabis products
|9,707
|20%
|15,820
|29%
|27,834
|18%
|39,792
|22%
|Less excise taxes
|(13,569
|)
|-29%
|(14,133
|)
|-26%
|(47,486
|)
|-30%
|(48,271
|)
|-26%
|Total
|$
|47,549
|100%
|$
|55,045
|100%
|$
|156,017
|100%
|$
|184,269
|100%
|Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
|For the three months
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|For the nine months
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|February 28, 2023
|February 28, 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis products
|$
|6,442
|13%
|$
|7,050
|13%
|$
|20,093
|12%
|$
|23,353
|13%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis products
|48,721
|96%
|43,504
|79%
|162,777
|99%
|162,632
|87%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis products
|62
|0%
|2,804
|5%
|726
|0%
|6,763
|4%
|Revenue from international cannabis products
|10,269
|20%
|15,820
|29%
|31,627
|19%
|39,792
|22%
|Less excise taxes
|(14,487
|)
|-28%
|(14,133
|)
|-26%
|(50,477
|)
|-31%
|(48,271
|)
|-26%
|Total
|$
|51,007
|100%
|$
|55,045
|100%
|$
|164,746
|100%
|$
|184,269
|100%
|Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin
|For the three months ended February 28, 2023
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Cannabis
|Beverage
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|47,549
|$
|20,640
|$
|65,385
|$
|12,015
|$
|145,589
|Cost of goods sold
|80,362
|10,663
|57,964
|8,299
|157,288
|Gross profit
|(32,813
|)
|9,977
|7,421
|3,716
|(11,699
|)
|Gross margin
|-69%
|48%
|11%
|31%
|-8%
|Adjustments:
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|55,000
|-
|-
|-
|55,000
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|-
|1,009
|-
|-
|1,009
|Adjusted gross profit
|22,187
|10,986
|7,421
|3,716
|44,310
|Adjusted gross margin
|47%
|53%
|11%
|31%
|30%
|For the three months ended February 28, 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Cannabis
|Beverage
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|55,045
|$
|19,597
|$
|62,532
|$
|14,697
|$
|151,871
|Cost of goods sold
|37,042
|8,091
|57,566
|9,343
|112,042
|Gross profit
|18,003
|11,506
|4,966
|5,354
|39,829
|Gross margin
|33%
|59%
|8%
|36%
|26%
|For the nine months ended February 28, 2023
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Cannabis
|Beverage
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|156,017
|$
|62,689
|$
|186,158
|$
|38,072
|$
|442,936
|Cost of goods sold
|137,800
|32,932
|165,443
|26,964
|363,139
|Gross profit
|18,217
|29,757
|20,715
|11,108
|79,797
|Gross margin
|12%
|47%
|11%
|29%
|18%
|Adjustments:
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|55,000
|-
|-
|-
|55,000
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|-
|3,223
|-
|-
|3,223
|Adjusted gross profit
|73,217
|32,980
|20,715
|11,108
|138,020
|Adjusted gross margin
|47%
|53%
|11%
|29%
|31%
|For the nine months ended February 28, 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Cannabis
|Beverage
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|184,269
|$
|48,765
|$
|198,587
|$
|43,426
|$
|475,047
|Cost of goods sold
|122,492
|20,674
|178,093
|30,238
|351,497
|Gross profit
|61,777
|28,091
|20,494
|13,188
|123,550
|Gross margin
|34%
|58%
|10%
|30%
|26%
|Adjustments:
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|12,000
|-
|-
|-
|12,000
|Adjusted gross profit
|73,777
|28,091
|20,494
|13,188
|135,550
|Adjusted gross margin
|40%
|58%
|10%
|30%
|29%
|Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,195,752
|)
|$
|52,475
|$
|(1,248,227
|)
|(2,379
|)%
|$
|(1,323,181
|)
|$
|23,668
|$
|(1,346,849
|)
|(5,691
|)%
|Income taxes (benefit) expense
|(10,811
|)
|(1,830
|)
|(8,981
|)
|491
|%
|(15,313
|)
|(2,739
|)
|(12,574
|)
|459
|%
|Interest expense, net
|1,040
|2,312
|(1,272
|)
|(55
|)%
|8,560
|22,422
|(13,862
|)
|(62
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(1,213
|)
|(71,037
|)
|69,824
|(98
|)%
|50,229
|(186,329
|)
|236,558
|(127
|)%
|Amortization
|33,769
|37,020
|(3,251
|)
|(9
|)%
|101,156
|113,824
|(12,668
|)
|(11
|)%
|Stock-based compensation
|9,630
|9,355
|275
|3
|%
|29,766
|27,025
|2,741
|10
|%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|352
|(30,747
|)
|31,099
|(101
|)%
|563
|(29,065
|)
|29,628
|(102
|)%
|Impairments
|1,115,376
|-
|1,115,376
|NM
|1,115,376
|-
|1,115,376
|NM
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|55,000
|-
|55,000
|NM
|55,000
|12,000
|43,000
|358
|%
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|1,009
|-
|1,009
|NM
|3,223
|-
|3,223
|NM
|Facility start-up and closure costs
|2,100
|2,500
|(400
|)
|(16
|)%
|6,900
|10,400
|(3,500
|)
|(34
|)%
|Lease expense
|700
|800
|(100
|)
|(13
|)%
|2,100
|2,400
|(300
|)
|(13
|)%
|Litigation (recovery) costs
|(5,230
|)
|4,215
|(9,445
|)
|(224
|)%
|(1,970
|)
|6,489
|(8,459
|)
|(130
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|2,663
|-
|2,663
|NM
|10,727
|795
|9,932
|1249
|%
|Transaction (income) costs
|5,382
|5,023
|359
|7
|%
|(3,882
|)
|35,653
|(39,535
|)
|(111
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|14,015
|$
|10,086
|$
|3,929
|39
|%
|$
|39,254
|$
|36,543
|$
|2,711
|7
|%
|Other Financial Information: Adjusted Net Loss
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,195,752
|)
|$
|52,475
|$
|(1,248,227
|)
|(2,379
|)%
|$
|(1,323,181
|)
|$
|23,668
|$
|(1,346,849
|)
|(5,691
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(1,213
|)
|(71,037
|)
|69,824
|(98
|)%
|50,229
|(186,329
|)
|236,558
|(127
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|352
|(30,747
|)
|31,099
|(101
|)%
|563
|(29,065
|)
|29,628
|(102
|)%
|Impairments
|1,115,376
|-
|1,115,376
|NM
|1,115,376
|-
|1,115,376
|NM
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|55,000
|-
|55,000
|NM
|55,000
|12,000
|43,000
|358
|%
|Litigation (recovery) costs
|(5,230
|)
|4,215
|(9,445
|)
|(224
|)%
|(1,970
|)
|6,489
|(8,459
|)
|(130
|)%
|Restructuring costs
|2,663
|-
|2,663
|NM
|10,727
|795
|9,932
|1249
|%
|Transaction (income) costs
|5,382
|5,023
|359
|7
|%
|(3,882
|)
|35,653
|(39,535
|)
|(111
|)%
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(23,422
|)
|$
|(40,071
|)
|$
|16,649
|(42
|)%
|$
|(97,138
|)
|$
|(136,789
|)
|$
|39,651
|(29
|)%
|Adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.04
|(54
|)%
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|0.13
|(44
|)%
|Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|ended February 28,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|2023
|2022
|2023 vs. 2022
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(18,632
|)
|$
|(46,390
|)
|$
|27,758
|(60
|)%
|$
|(35,692
|)
|$
|(156,738
|)
|$
|121,046
|(77
|)%
|Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net
|(842
|)
|(1,352
|)
|510
|(38
|)%
|(6,219
|)
|(16,944
|)
|10,725
|(63
|)%
|Free cash flow
|$
|(19,474
|)
|$
|(47,742
|)
|$
|28,268
|(59
|)%
|$
|(41,911
|)
|$
|(173,682
|)
|$
|131,771
|(76
|)%