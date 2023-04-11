NuEnergy.ai Machine Trust Platform approved for Commercialization across all Government of Canada Departments

The platform successfully graduated from the Innovation Testing Program; the timing coincides with UNESCO call for immediate AI Guardrails by all governments
This is a big win for the entire NuEnergy team and for all those concerned about the ethics of AI. We are ready to bring our Machine Trust Platform to more departments within the Government of Canada.”
— Niraj Bhargava, CEO and co-founder, NuEnergy
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NuEnergy is pleased to announce acceptance into the Government of Canada's Pathway to Commercialization (PTC) direct-buy framework. This framework allows Canadian start-ups who have successfully completed the ISC Testing Stream and who fulfill the PTC acceptance requirements to sell their innovations within the Government of Canada. NuEnergy can now offer its approved commercial-ready AI Governance solutions via a direct-buy for interested government departments and crown corporations.
"We are excited to have been accepted into the Pathway to Commercialization framework" said Niraj Bhargava, CEO and co-founder of NuEnergy. "This is a big win for the entire NuEnergy team, and for all those concerned about the ethics of AI. We are ready to bring our Machine Trust Platform to more departments within the Government of Canada.”
Chris Albinson, CEO & President at Communitech in Waterloo, adds, “NuEnergy continues to demonstrate leadership in the ethical governance of AI. As UNESCO calls on all governments to institute AI guardrails and generative AI goes mainstream, Canadian government departments now have a streamlined pathway to be world-leaders in adopting strong governance practices through the Pathway to Commercialization program.”
The PTC pilot was designed to streamline the process for selected and qualified Canadian start-ups to sell their innovations to the Government of Canada after extensive testing. The framework provides a 3-year procurement vehicle with direct-buy contracts for all interested government departments to purchase NuEnergy's Machine Trust PlatformTM (MTP) and AI Governance services. This provides NuEnergy with the opportunity to significantly enhance the public sector AI Guardrails, and brings important growth for the organization and the country's leadership in ethical AI.
“Invest Ottawa celebrates NuEnergy’s acceptance into The Pathway to Commercialization program,” says Michael Tremblay, Invest Ottawa’s President & CEO. “As one of the first companies on the PTC Source List, this accomplishment is not just a testament to the company's dedication to developing innovative AI Governance solutions, but to the important and innovative technology leadership that continues to power economic growth in GovTech.”
By meeting all of the mandatory and technical criteria, NuEnergy has proven that MTP is not only promising but also technically feasible and commercially viable. The MTP measures essential AI trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards and developing legislation, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can be configured to include other relevant governance standards.
Modules of the subscription-based AI Governance software allow NuEnergy.ai clients to:
- Create and monitor self-assessment scorecards for AI Governance
- Benchmark and measure AI trustworthiness to a predefined index
- Measure the trustworthiness of machine learning algorithms on dimensions including privacy, bias, and explainability
- Integrate qualified governance tools and standards from global providers
- Build and share dashboards reporting against AI Governance standards and identifying areas requiring improvement
With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, NuEnergy.ai focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI.
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy.ai is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada’s ISC Program and AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at www.nuenergy.ai.
About ISED and ISC
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) works with Canadians in all areas of the economy and in all parts of the country to improve conditions for investment, enhance Canada's innovation performance, increase Canada's share of global trade and build a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace. Innovative Solutions Canada is a new program with over $100 million dedicated to supporting the scale up and growth of Canada's innovators and entrepreneurs by having the federal government act as a first customer. Learn more here: https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/h_07654.html.
Link to the ISED Pathways To Commercialization source list: https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/innovative-solutions-canada/en/pathway-commercialization
