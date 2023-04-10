Submit Release
Introducing The Rush St. Jodphur Boot from Robert August: Custom-Made Luxury Footwear Handcrafted in Spain

Robert August, the premier luxury footwear brand, is proud to announce the release of their latest creation: The Rush St. Jodphur Boot.

Chicago, IL - Robert August, the premier luxury footwear brand, is proud to announce the release of their latest creation: The Rush St. Jodphur Boot. These custom-made boots are expertly handcrafted in Spain and feature multiple finishes, including exotic leathers, hand patina finishing, and calf leather and suedes. With thousands of designs available through their made-to-order design studio, customers can personalize their boots to perfectly match their style and preferences.

"The Rush St. Jodphur Boot is the ultimate expression of luxury footwear," says Robert Baum, founder of Robert August. "We're thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to create a truly unique pair of boots that they can cherish for years to come."

Each pair of The Rush St. Jodphur Boots is made to order, ensuring a perfect fit and unparalleled quality. Customers can choose from a variety of finishes, including calf leather and suedes in a range of colors, as well as exotic leathers like alligator, ostrich, and python. Hand patina finishing is also available, giving each pair of boots a distinctive, one-of-a-kind look.

In addition to their unmatched quality and customization options, The Rush St. Jodphur Boots are also incredibly versatile. They can be dressed up for a night out or dressed down for a more casual look, making them a must-have addition to any wardrobe.

"We believe that everyone deserves a pair of custom-made, handcrafted boots that they can truly call their own," says Baum. "That's why we offer free worldwide shipping on every pair of boots we sell."

The Rush St. Jodphur Boot is now available for purchase on the Robert August website. To learn more about Robert August and their commitment to luxury and quality, visit their website or follow them on social media.

About Robert August:

Robert August is a luxury footwear brand based in Chicago, IL. Founded by Robert Baum, the company is committed to providing customers with the highest-quality custom-made boots and shoes, expertly handcrafted in Spain. With a focus on luxury, quality, and customization, Robert August is redefining what it means to own a truly unique and special pair of boots.

Media Contact
Company Name: Robert August
Contact Person: Robert Baum
Email: Send Email
Phone: 3126008056
Address:1 E. Erie St Suite 525-4647
City: Chicago
State: IL
Country: United States
Website: https://augustapparel.com

 

