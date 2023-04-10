Meet STMI Token: The innovation that unites precious metal mining and Blockchain technology.

Stakemine was born in 2020 with the proposition of connecting the precious metals mining industry with blockchain technology. After researching and analyzing the market for years, the company decided to focus on mining specialty ores, such as lithium and Paraiba tourmaline, which are in high demand in various industries, including electric cars and electronics.

In September 2022, Stakemine started the ICO of the STMI Token, a digital asset backed by mineral commodity trades. With the STMI Token, investors can share in the profits generated by Stakemine's mining activities. Transparency in the distribution of profits is guaranteed, allowing investors to closely follow mining activities and the process of selling the minerals.

Sustainability is a core value for Stakemine. All mining activities are carried out in a responsible manner, taking into consideration the environmental and social impact. The company also seeks to adopt clean and innovative technologies in its operations.

The STMI Token is traded in its private sale phase (ICO) on Stakemine's own platform through this link https://stmi.app/add?id=register, which allows for greater liquidity and ease of trading. The demand for specialty ores is only likely to increase in the coming years, especially with the transition to clean, renewable energy sources.

To purchase STMI Token, simply log on to Stakemine's cryptocurrency platform (https://stmi.app/add?id=register) and make the purchase. The minimum investment is affordable and allows investors of all sizes to participate in this opportunity.

In summary, the STMI Token is an innovative project that unites blockchain technology with the production of specialty ores. The transparency, sustainability, and upside potential make STMI Token a unique and responsible investment option. If you are looking to diversify your investment portfolio and bet on a constantly growing market, STMI Token may be the right choice for you.

