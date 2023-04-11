AutoAlert Announces Acquisition by Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock

AutoAlert announced today that it has been acquired by certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoAlert, a leading provider of data analytics solutions for the automotive industry, announced today that it has been acquired by certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.
AutoAlert’s suite of products includes the leading automotive data platform that provides real-time customer insights into a single profile for easy-to-use dealership operations. The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver personalized recommendations to dealerships, helping them make more informed decisions and improve their profitability.
“We have had a strong, long-standing relationship with BlackRock and are happy to be extending it through this acquisition,” said Allan Stejskal, CEO of AutoAlert. “BlackRock’s deep expertise in investment management and its commitment to technology-driven innovation make it our perfect partner. We look forward to leveraging BlackRock’s resources to enhance our product offerings further and drive growth.”
“We are pleased to further our investment in AutoAlert, which has a proven track record of helping auto dealerships make better decisions and improve their bottom line through data analytics,” said Phil Tseng, Managing Director and Co-Head of US Private Capital, BlackRock Alternatives. “We look forward to supporting AutoAlert as it delivers on its strategy of providing data-driven solutions that help automotive dealers capitalize on their relationships with their existing customers, and now with AutoAlert’s new CRM solution, CXM, with a dealer’s prospects as well. “
“The whole AutoAlert team of industry professionals are excited to continue to bring our powerful solutions to auto dealers, as we have for years,” continued Stejskal.
About AutoAlert
AutoAlert offers innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on customer relationships and creating direct opportunities for meaningful data-driven connections. Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the leading automotive software and data mining provider, enhancing customer relationships that lead to repeat sales, service, and increased loyalty. AutoAlert aims to empower innovative automotive partnerships to improve data-driven customer experiences. AutoAlert is proud to lead the industry in data security, with independently audited high-level security in place via Soc 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. For additional information on AutoAlert, please visit autoalert.com.
About BlackRock Alternatives
BlackRock Alternatives serves investors seeking outperformance in infrastructure, private equity, credit, real estate, hedge funds and multi-alternatives. BlackRock manages $318 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2022.
