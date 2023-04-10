President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on new parliament to work in the interests of the state

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Parliament of Kazakhstan. Image by EFE/Kazakh presidency

On March 29th, in Astana, President Tokayev spoke at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the eighth convocation.

Some citizens, including politicians, say that these reforms may lead to threats to Kazakhstan. But I am convinced that transformations are extremely important for the future of our nation.” — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.