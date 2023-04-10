Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,814 in the last 365 days.

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) Industry Advisory Group (IAG) has advised OBO on the building industry’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to its mission to provide safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities for the U.S. government since its founding in 2001.

The new 2023-2025 term appointees represent a diverse group of experts with focuses that include architecture, construction, engineering, historic preservation, interior design, landscape architecture, portfolio management, security, sustainability, and climate security & resilience.

The complete list of new members, along with their professional bios, can be found on the OBO Industry Advisory Group Peers web page.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities.  OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information on OBO’s IAG, please contact Lauren Luckett at LuckettLA@state.gov or visit the OBO web page.

You just read:

The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more