HTLF Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 24, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTLF (NASDAQ: HTLF) today announced the company will host a conference call detailing its first quarter 2023 financial results at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.   Financial results will be available on the company’s website on April 24, 2023, after market close.

To access the call by phone, please register here. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. 

  1. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
  2. Select a method for joining the call;
    1. Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
    2. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

To join the call via webcast, click here, complete the form and submit. You will then be directed to the webcast, which will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $20.2 billion as of December 31, 2022.  HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.  HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage.  Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Bryan R. McKeag 
EVP and Chief Financial Officer 
(563) 589-1994 
bmckeag@htlf.com


