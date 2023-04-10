Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) ("Lumen" or the "Company") for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lumen securities between September 14, 2020 to February 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



On March 3, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Lumen's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss in Lumen's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 2, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.