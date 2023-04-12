Computer Solutions East: Countering Modern Cloud Threats with Stronger Microsoft Azure Competencies

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East (CSE) pushes forward broader servicing scope and Microsoft Azure competencies for the year's first quarter. This is in response to the thriving cloud-first market and its dire need for sturdier cybersecurity efforts.
The increased use of cloud-native platforms to host apps, systems, and workloads unfolds the cloud’s advantages to a modern business. However, it’s undeniable that its usage exposes several infrastructure vulnerabilities and attracts cybercriminals further. This puts pressure on companies to strengthen and maximize their cloud infrastructures and on IT solution providers to improve the quality of their services, primarily cloud consultancy, implementation, and other related solutions.
CSE saw this current market situation and immediately devised an approach to strengthen cloud-based industries' foundations and help mitigate the current risks. This approach primarily reiterates the company’s commitment to learning by equipping its internal experts with the right Microsoft Azure skills and competencies that can be on par with global standards and competencies.
Additionally, this emphasizes the broader availability of the company’s refined expertise across the board. A few months ago, CSE just launched its Ecuador office, nesting the prime IT talents of the region to accommodate not just the American market in the US but also the non-English speaking minorities of the country. Not to mention as well is the continuous maximization of its professionals from its Asia Pacific arms.
This “glocal” methodology, or maximizing local Microsoft Azure prowess for global deployment, is set to be CSE’s strategy moving forward. It also applies to the company’s wide line of IT products and services.
“The cloud-first era is now happening. I can’t think of any modern business that does not use a form of a cloud technology today. There must be a couple of cloud-based tools that help these companies with their daily operations,” said Allen Hamaoui, Senior Managing Partner at CSE.
“And this is where the whole CSE comes in. We continually nurture our in-house experts with Microsoft Azure and other competencies and then broaden our reach to deploy them to help the thriving cloud-first market. This way, we give access to expertise even to the littlest of SMBs and also accommodate a broader market by strengthening their efforts in their current cloud journey,” he adds.
CSE is in full hopes of saturating industries by providing the right professionals and educating them with the best approaches in establishing and securing cloud infrastructures, primarily Microsoft Azure.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE creates solutions that fit your business needs. We believe in creating experiences for our clients, from identifying the problems to finding the right solution to the problems and finally working hard to achieve the desired result for your business needs. We call ourselves a team of comprehensive IT solutions providers and a partner that can transform the way your business operates.
Contact
Allen Hamaoui
Computer Solutions East, Inc.
+1 914-355-5800
email us here