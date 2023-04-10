Maryland Forest Service Conducting Prescribed Burn at Elk Neck State Forest

The Maryland Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn at Elk Neck State Forest during the week of April 10, 2023. The burn will benefit the regeneration of the native Pitch pine community, which uses fire to aid in seed dispersal and regeneration.
Two separate areas within the forest totaling approximately 42 acres will be burned as weather conditions permit. The Forest Service will have appropriate staff and equipment on site to conduct the burn.
Smoke may be visible in most areas of Cecil County. Questions should be directed to the state forest office at 410-287-5675.
