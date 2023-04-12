O's Bubble Brings its Latest Product to Amazon: Jelly Popping Boba with Aloe Vera

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- O's Bubble, powered by Orbitel International, the expert global Boba provider, with Taiwanese authentic Boba crafting skills, has officially launched their most popular Boba drink－Jelly Popping Boba with Aloe Vera, on Amazon.

This innovative Ready-To-Drink Boba is the only Boba beverage on the market that serves fruity Popping Boba and Aloe Vera together, providing a unique texture and taste that is unrivaled.

Jelly Popping Boba Series by O’s Bubble comes in two delicious flavors:

The tropical “Lychee Oolong Tea with Popping Boba & Aloe Vera”, and the sweet “Peach Oolong Tea with Popping Boba & Aloe Vera”. If you're searching for a unique and satisfying drink that is both sweet and refreshing, look no further than O's Bubble's Jelly Popping Boba.

Combining high-quality ingredients like genuine lychee, peach, and aloe vera juice, along with Popping Boba and Aloe Vera textures, this beverage is perfect for bubble tea enthusiasts and anyone who wants to match their spring vibe with a delicious and invigorating drink.

In addition to the Jelly Popping Boba launch on Amazon, O's Bubble is also preparing to launch the rest of the Jelly Popping Boba Series products on Costco later this year. Fans can expect the same high-quality and more new flavors in bulk quantities.

"We're excited to bring this incredible Boba Drink to North America so that all Boba fans can try it," said Gary Tsai, founder of O’s Bubble. "Our expertise in Boba manufacturing and commitment to quality has allowed us to create a unique and delicious drink that we know our customers will love. After receiving positive feedback at EXPO WEST 2023, we are sure that we are on the right path and can't wait to bring our Jelly Popping Boba to more Boba fans around the world."

About O's Bubble

O's Bubble is a manufacturer of Taiwanese-authorized Boba with more than two decades of experience in the industry. The company is committed to delivering top-quality Boba products to its customers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.osbubble.com/.