Fitness Expert Cole Luis DaSilva and Clean Health Nutrition Have Partnered Up to Bring a Noteworthy Event to Australia

The two-day event will be held in May and feature over 500 in-person guests and thousands of virtual guests.
CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People’s outlook on fitness and nutrition has considerably changed over the past two decades. The internet has helped dispel numerous nutrition and fitness myths and helped disseminate accurate information to millions of people worldwide. As a result, people have started to realize that a single universal fitness approach doesn’t work for everyone because people’s bodies are unique. This realization has resulted in the growth of the personal fitness industry.
The personal fitness industry continues to grow as people realize that a customized training and nutrition plan can help them achieve their desired physique and fitness goals more quickly than a universal approach. Thus, it’s also not surprising that personal trainers continue growing in numbers. However, most personal trainers are heavily reliant on gyms for facilities and clients.
That’s where Cole Luis DaSilva’s primary business, PT Domination, enters the mix. DaSilva’s company aims to help personal trainers and fitness coaches create an online business that isn’t dependent on any gym. Doing so allows these trainers to achieve financial freedom and self-autonomy.
DaSilva has recently partnered with Clean Health Nutrition to bring a unique, one-of-a-kind fitness event to Sydney, Australia, in May. The program will be held over two days and feature over 500 guests in person. In addition, it’ll also feature thousands of virtual guests. The event promises to help aspiring fitness enthusiasts and personal trainers learn from the best and most knowledgeable minds in the fitness industry.
In conversation, DaSilva shared, “This event is gearing up to be a monumental one for Australia’s fitness industry. Not only do attendees get to learn from the best minds in the business, but aspiring personal trainers also have the opportunity to learn the latest program designs to fast-track fat loss and body comp results. In addition, the event’s panel will also share trade secrets to help personal trainers start and scale their online fitness businesses, making them independent of gyms and other training facilities.”
Those interested in attending the two-day event can learn more via the contact information below. Early bird passes are now live.
About Cole Luis DaSilva
Cole DaSilva is a 28-year-old entrepreneur who runs three businesses, including the Iron Energy gym in West Kelowna, British Columbia, and PT Domination, which helps personal trainers and online fitness coaches grow their businesses. He’s a renowned fitness expert and a certified personal trainer, bodybuilding specialist, and sports nutritionist.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.