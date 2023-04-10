Brian Mark Has Helped Over 260 Coaches Become Financially Independent with PT Domination

The renowned entrepreneur helps fitness coaches create online fitness training businesses.
CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fitness industry’s landscape has considerably changed over the past two decades. The internet has ushered in an information age, which has allowed people to gain more knowledge about fitness, nutrition, and exercise. This development has enabled people to eschew traditional beliefs, such as that a universal approach works for everyone.
Instead, people have learned that the human body is unique. Therefore, it has prompted the rise of personalized training plans and fitness experts.
Brian Mark is no stranger to the fitness industry. He became interested in fitness when he was 24 and heavily addicted to drugs. His love for fitness proved to be lifesaving. It allowed him to kick his drug habit. He turned his attention to doing fitness competitions, placing first in the WBFF Pro and the Leigh Brandt Muscle Classic.
Since then, Mark has become an expert in the fitness realm, training himself and others. He owns the Iron Energy gym in West Kelowna, British Columba, with over 1450 active members. However, his latest venture, PT Domination, is proving to be a game-changer in the industry.
Mark started PT Domination to help fitness trainers escape the rat race. PT Domination’s Change Lives Academy provides trainers with the tools and expertise to start and scale their online fitness coaching business, allowing them to become financially independent. PT Domination has been extremely successful, and Brian has helped over 260 coaches make more than five figures a month through their business. In addition, Brian also introduced the Million Dollar Mastermind program, which serves as the next level of the Change Lives Academy. This program has helped over eight trainers scale their businesses to over $100,000 in monthly revenue.
In conversation, Brian Mark shared, “My goal was to help fitness trainers escape the grips of gyms and training facilities by becoming fully independent. Thus, I started PT Domination with my partner. We share social media marketing strategies and tips to help fitness experts leverage the power of social media to grow and scale their online coaching businesses. We’re extremely proud to have helped over 260 coaches and hope to continue helping others become financially independent.”
About Brian Mark
Brian Mark has been a fitness expert for nearly a decade. In addition, he’s also the owner of the Iron Energy gym and a former fitness competitor.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.