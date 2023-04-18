Agility Launches New Laravel SDK to Simplify API Configuration and Webhook Integration

Submit Release
Agility, the premium Content Platform, has launched its Laravel Software Development Kit (SDK).

With the Laravel SDK, developers can focus on creating exceptional digital experiences rather than worrying about the underlying technology.”
— Joel Varty, CTO
TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laravel SDK is the latest addition to Agility's lineup of integrations, APIs, and SDKs, designed to simplify the configuration of APIs and webhooks.

SDKs are essential tools that save developers time and effort by providing pre-written, tested, well-documented code to incorporate into applications and digital experiences. With the Laravel SDK, developers can create modern web applications using Laravel's modular structure, clean code, and easy-to-use syntax.

Laravel is a popular PHP-based web framework with key features, including routing, middleware, ORM (Object-Relational Mapping), a template engine, and an Artisan command-line interface. Laravel follows the MVC (Model-View-Controller) architectural pattern, which makes it easy for developers to separate the application logic from the presentation layer.

Agility's Laravel SDK provides developers with powerful building blocks for creating modern web applications. The SDK includes templates, guides, and a wealth of coding libraries to help developers construct modules tailored to their requirements. It also enables effortless development and deployment of content-governed functions across various sources and user platforms quickly and effectively.

"Developers are always looking for ways to save time and effort," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "Our Laravel SDK is the latest addition to our suite of tools designed to help developers create modern web applications quickly and easily. With the Laravel SDK, developers can focus on creating exceptional digital experiences rather than worrying about the underlying technology."

Agility's Laravel SDK is available now for PHP developers. To try the Laravel SDK, visit the Laravel Starter PHP SDK on Github: https://github.com/agility/agility-laravel-starter

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


