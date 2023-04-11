Health & Wellness Business Owners Now Have Collaborating Physician Option
Within a billion-dollar healthcare industry, there is little competition for new entrepreneurs for overseeing doctors. Ur Doc meets demand with premier doctors.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and wellness practitioners across the country now have access to top doctors who are licensed in their state to legitimize and elevate their healthcare business. Dubbed Ur Doc, this physicians’ network ensures equitable access to business owners and clinicians.
Ur Doc was created by a nurse practitioner with the healthcare knowledge and business acumen to open her business but found the price of adding her collaborating physician to her business stifling. At thousands of dollars a month, the expense of a board required overseeing physician can cripple any business.
“Yes, finding a collaborating physician was daunting,” Ur Doc co-creator Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, explained. “That is why I’m so grateful Dr. Dudley (Lee Anthony Dudley, MD) chose to invest in my first business by being my collaborating physician at a price that made sense.”
As a global healthcare entrepreneur leader and teacher, Southerland began to see others in the market needed what she had. The price of collaborating physicians was too high while not having one would cost a practitioner his or her license.
Ur Doc was born simply out of the question – Well, who’s your doc?
WHAT IS UR DOC
Ur Doc consists of physicians with a pension for business, a knack for collaborating supervision, and a desire to be part of the growing movement of healthcare entrepreneurship. Its mission is simple, Ur Doc provides high-quality healthcare supervision and mentorship while also creating innovative solutions for new and scaling business owners.
Ur Doc was created by a nurse practitioner for nurse practitioners, nurses, and other healthcare entrepreneurs. We have physicians licensed in all 50 states who are ready to work with you to assist with legitimizing your business within two weeks.
WHY THIS MATTERS
Healthcare is a billion-dollar industry and growing daily. Yet, many Americans feel burned (and burned out) by traditional medicine. Millions of women and men with licenses in a health and wellness industries want to offer additional healthcare options. Yet are daily priced out of the help they need simply because of a narrow market.
Ur Doc widens that market and adds inclusivity to all licensures.
Ur Doc has physicians licensed in every state who understand the current market while also projecting the future of healthcare.
WHAT IS NEXT
Ur Doc is now open to interviews with esthetics, nurses, CRNA, nurse practitioners, and more who want to legitimize their business as well as physicians who want to be a part of this growing industry.
For more information visit urdoc.org or email info@urdoc.org.
For media interviews contact pr@veethenp.com.
