State Department Partners with Africa Fintech Summit

Officials from the Department of State will highlight the U.S. commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation at the Africa Fintech Summit on April 12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The Department is a partner of the biannual event, which this year will focus on fintech regulatory best practices and funding and innovation trends, among other topics.

Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will provide opening remarks at the summit. Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs Joy Basu will also participate in the event.

This partnership comes on the heels of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit held in December 2022 in Washington, D.C. Recognizing the tremendous growth potential of Africa’s technology sector, the U.S. Government announced the launch of the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative to expand digital access and literacy across the continent.

