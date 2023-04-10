Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to Slovakia and France April 11-14, 2023

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel April 11-14, 2023 to Bratislava, Slovakia and Paris, France.

In Slovakia from April 11-12, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior Slovak government officials to advance partnership and friendship between the United States and Slovakia, including steadfast U.S. support for Slovakia as it stands with Ukraine, as the United States and Slovakia celebrate 30 years of bilateral relations. She will also attend the inaugural embassy-hosted interfaith iftar dinner in observance of Ramadan; visit the Jan Kuciak Memorial; and meet with civil society leaders. Finally, she will visit the Bottova Registration Center, a Ukrainian refugee registration center operated by the city of Bratislava in partnership with local humanitarian organizations who receive support from partners funded by the United States. Since February 2022, the United States has provided nearly $22 million to support the Ukraine humanitarian response in Slovakia.

In France from April 12-14, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior French officials from the Presidency and the Ministry of External and European Affairs to deepen cooperation on shared global challenges with America’s oldest ally. She will also meet with civil society leaders and speak at a training workshop for first- and second-tour Foreign Service officers posted in Europe.