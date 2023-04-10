Submit Release
The US Congress and national security: A conversation with Rep. Abigail Spanberger

The responsibility of the U.S. Congress in matters of national security is significant. As the country grapples with managing a substantial defense budget buildup amidst an uncertain inflation environment and precarious fiscal situation, Congress must ensure that adequate resources remain available to the U.S. Department of Defense and the intelligence community to implement the National Security Strategy. At this juncture, Congress must work toward ending the Ukraine war on reasonable terms for Kyiv and standing up to China while maintaining as stable a relationship with Beijing as possible. Protecting U.S. national security and advancing vital interests require a strategic approach and working across the aisle in a politically complex Washington.

On April 17, join the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology at Brookings for a conversation with U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger to discuss the U.S. Congress’s national security priorities, challenges, and legislative responsibilities — with a particular focus on the work of the House Intelligence Committee on which she serves.

