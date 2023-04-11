Agility Expands Its Marketplace to Deliver No-Code Composable Solutions

Agility, the premium Content Platform, is excited to announce the expansion of its App Marketplace in 2023.
— Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Experience.
TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced digital world, Agility recognizes the need for composable solutions that help customers stay competitive in their respective industries. The Headless, API-first platform will launch 50+ no-code apps by the end of 2023!
The platform will prioritize the development of apps in areas such as analytics, personalization, search, CRM/marketing automation, translation, and AI content generation.
"We're thrilled to expand our marketplace to deliver unique, composable solutions to our customers and partners. With over 50 new apps planned for release this year, we're committed to providing the tools that our customers need to stay ahead in their respective industries."- Jon Voigt, CEO
To mitigate the complexity that comes with composable architecture, Agility is committed to offering a marketplace built with plug-and-play functionality, empowering users to expand the capabilities of their instances without writing any code.
"Our focus on APIs and SDKs, and now on these no-code apps, ensures that our customers can easily connect their existing tools with Agility, providing a seamless workflow. Our commitment to offering plug-and-play functionality means marketers and digital leaders can expand their capabilities without writing a single line of code."- Joel Varty, CTO.
Agility's focus on unique solutions sets its app marketplace apart from other content platforms. While other platforms offer in-app marketplaces, Agility is distinct in prioritizing apps that customers need and request through their feedback loop.
"Agility's marketplace expansion in 2023 is an exciting opportunity for our customers to access the essential tools they need to succeed. Our focus on unique solutions means we're developing apps in critical areas of our customers' success." - Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Experience.
Agility's expanding marketplace in 2023 is a testament to its commitment to providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in the digital world. With its focus on unique solutions, APIs and SDKs, and its commitment to empowering customers to expand their capabilities, Agility is the platform businesses can entrust with their content.
