Bevolution Group Launches Dr. Smoothie 100% Crushed Fruity Greens
April 12, 2023, 10:45 GMT
A Unique Blend of Sweet Fruits, Hearty Vegetables and Leafy Greens
Fruity Greens is a great way for foodservice clients to offer customers a clean label, convenient, premium smoothie base. We're confident this product will be a hit with health-conscious consumers.”
— Robert Corlett, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Bevolution Group
FULLERTON , CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bevolution Group, one of the nation’s most diverse and innovative beverage manufacturers, today announced the launch of the Dr. Smoothie 100% Crushed Fruity Greens Smoothie Base, the first sweet greens added to the brand’s portfolio. It joins a line of clean label smoothie bases made from real fruit and vegetables; never any preservatives, artificial colors, sweeteners or flavors.
The new 100% Crushed Fruity Greens product targets foodservice smoothie and beverage shops that cater to consumers seeking healthy, premium options for on-the-go drinks, while delivering great-tasting smoothies with the added benefit of essential vitamins and minerals. The new shelf-stable Dr. Smoothie 100% Crushed Fruity Greens is bottled from goodness with a unique blend of fruits and vegetables, including apples, bananas, peaches, mangos, carrots, spinach, watercress, strawberries and kale. Just pure goodness: gluten-free, lactose-free, vegan, non-GMO, no added sugar and no high fructose corn syrup.
“We’re always innovating and developing new beverage concepts, evaluating trends and expanding our product portfolio to meet the needs of our foodservice clients and their consumers,” said Robert Corlett, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Bevolution Group. “Fruity Greens is a great way for our foodservice clients to offer their customers a clean label, convenient, premium smoothie base. We are confident that this product will be a hit with health-conscious consumers.”
Dr. Smoothie has two decades of delivering a daily dose of deliciousness for its foodservice clients - always at the forefront of healthy beverage innovation, paving the way with shelf-stable, clean label and organic beverages with Addin functional powders that are as delicious as they are wholesome.
Dr. Smoothie 100% Crushed Fruity Greens is available in 46-ounce, shelf-stable bottles and is sold to foodservice distributors or direct. For more information or request samples, please visit www.drsmoothie.com/contact-us/.
ABOUT BEVOLUTION GROUP
Bevolution Group is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foodservice cocktail, mocktail, smoothie and beverage mix products. To help customers keep up with increasing demand and fast-changing beverage trends, Bevolution Group offers a versatile portfolio of innovative, high-quality beverage products and programs. The company also manufactures products customized to meet specific sensory and delivery needs. Working closely with its distribution partners, customers and markets which include restaurants and bars, hotels, healthcare organizations, casinos, education campuses and military facilities across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. Bevolution Group is headquartered in Chicago with production facilities in Chicago; Frostproof, FL; Huntington Station, NY; and Fullerton, CA. For more information, visit www.bevolutiongroup.com.
ABOUT DR. SMOOTHIE BRANDS
Since 1997, Dr. Smoothie Brands has been providing healthy smoothie bases, functional Addins, and powder mixes that address the market demand for specialty beverages with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Dr. Smoothie is a full line, healthy beverage company manufacturing 100% Crushed whole fruit smoothie bases, Organic and Classic smoothies, Café Essentials coffee house style specialty coffees, chai, cocoa, refreshers, naturally caffeinated juices and Addins functional supplement powders. For more information, visit www.drsmoothie.com.
