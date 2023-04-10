Charlotte Author Releases Her Next Romance Novella
A steamy fairy tale set in the mountains of North Carolina; this story promises to deliver.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Being called the next Colleen Hoover, Charlotte’s own Jill Brashear releases the latest in her Blue Ridge Book Club series April 13, 2023. A prequel to the other books in the series, Blue Collar Crush, is a novella to give readers a taste of young love along with a healthy dose of the romance Brashear is known to create between the covers of her books.
Brashear will also release the 3rd book in this series which takes place in fictional Mossy Oak, NC (similar to small towns in the mountains of NC) May 4, 2023.
Well-respected and known throughout the romance community, Brashear has written two other books in Blue Ridge series, four books in her Aloha Series, and one standalone.
“Though I’m newer on the writing scene, I’m not a new writer,” Brashear said. “I’ve written stories since I was in elementary school. I majored in English in college. I’ve always loved writing. A few years ago, I decided to start sharing my stories with the world. Through Momentum Press, I’ve found the outlet to get my books into the hands of anyone who wants to read them.”
Based in Charlotte and with fans throughout the country, Brashear is thrilled to share the Blue Collar Crush.
ABOUT BLUE COLLAR CRUSH
In the charming small town of Mossy Oak, Peppy Vinroot has it all - wealth, popularity, and a carefree summer before jetting off to Italy. But when she meets Thatcher Hayes, a scholarship kid working hard to make ends meet, she discovers that there's more to life than material possessions.
Thatcher may not fit in with Peppy's posh crowd, but he captures her heart with his kind nature and selflessness. As they navigate their differences and fall deeper in love, they realize that their summer fling might just be something more.
But with Peppy's privileged background and Thatcher's limited time in town, their relationship is threatened from all sides. Fate has brought them together, but it will also tear them apart. Can their love withstand the trials of their two different worlds?
Best described as an extra steamy fairy-tale, Blue Collar Crush produces the perfect mix for all romance readers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jill Brashear is a hopeless romantic and author of swoon-worthy contemporary romances that will leave you breathless. With a pen in her hand and a heart full of love, Jill weaves tales of passion, longing, and happily-ever-afters that will make your heart skip a beat.
From a young age, Jill has been fascinated by love stories, and she's never lost her passion for exploring the intricacies of the heart. Whether she's crafting steamy scenes that will leave you blushing or laugh-out loud moments that will tickle your funny bone, Jill's stories are always full of emotion, depth, and soul.
With her books, Jill hopes to show readers that the journey to finding love is always worth it. So, if you're looking for a read that will make your heart sing and your pulse race, pick up one of Jill Brashear's books today. Who knows, you just might fall in love.
Her latest book can be found on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com. Interviews can be booked through her PR team at Definita: Publicity & Marketing, arden@marketingdefinita.com
Arden McLaughlin
Definita
+1 7049415564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube