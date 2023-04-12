DCS and CENIT Expand Partnership through New Contract Expanding CENIT’s Exclusive Territory

CENIT is offering the complete product solution for dimensional management
3DCS Provides Monte Carlo Analysis for SPC Simulation of the Digital Twin
CENIT closes the loop on quality with design solutions and manufacturing quality systems
Dimensional Control Systems and CENIT have strengthened their partnership through exclusive distribution rights for much of Europe
— Mike Ulicny, CEO of Dimensional Control Systems Inc.
TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems and CENIT AG have signed a new agreement effective April 1st, 2023 that widens their longstanding partnership. The new contract expands CENIT’s exclusive distribution rights in Europe to include both Britain and Ireland, as well as Turkey. CENIT will continue to expand the usage of 3DCS Variation Analyst software in these regions, as well as promote and implement the QDM SPC Platform for manufacturers.
CENIT has been a DCS partner for over twenty years, and an exclusive 3DCS sales partner and master reseller since 2017, a capacity in which it has advised a large number of manufacturing businesses in northern, western, and central Europe.
In recognition of this successful collaboration, DCS is now entrusting CENIT with important additional European markets including Britain and Ireland. As a consequence, CENIT will assume sales activities for a new customer base composed of blue-chip OEMs from the aerospace and automotive industries. Additionally, CENIT’s new sphere of activity includes Turkey as a strong emerging market.
The 3DCS solution supports product lifecycle management (PLM) from the design stage through to manufacturing by providing high-performance tools for simulation, GD&T optimization, causal analysis, and problem-solving. The software enables end-to-end tolerance and quality management and is used by leading manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, medical technology, electronics, and mechanical engineering.
To drive the expanded partnership, the two companies are pooling their competencies in the fields of quality data management and simulation. “For me, this is a logical step in continuing our successful collaboration with CENIT and positioning 3DCS software across wider regions of Europe”, says Mike Ulicny, CEO of Dimensional Control Systems Inc. in commenting on the contract extension. “We are proud of this vote of confidence from DCS and eager to seize joint opportunities to tap new market potential in Europe”, affirms Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG.
In northern Europe, CENIT acts as the master reseller for DCS in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. The Western European sales region includes the Benelux countries, France, and now Britain and Ireland. In central Europe, the simulation expert covers Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia as well as Hungary and Romania. The contract extension also offers CENIT access to Turkey as a new sales market, bridging the gap between Europa and Asia.
