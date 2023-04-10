Exploring the Benefits and Growth of Micro Needling Industry in the Aesthetic Medicine Market

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of drug-loaded microneedles for delivery of medicinal formulation is a key factor driving microneedling market revenue growth

Microneedling Market Size – USD 505.3 Million in 2021, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in micro needling systems and increasing use of polymeric microneedling arrays for transdermal drug delivery” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Micro Needling Market size was valued at USD 505.3 Million in 2021, with an expected revenue CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period. One of the significant driving factors behind the market's growth is the increasing awareness of aesthetic medicinal treatments through social media.

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that involves pricking the patient's skin with microneedles to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin protein, which improves the quality of the skin and rejuvenates it. It has been found to treat various dermatological conditions such as scars, spots, wrinkles and fine lines, hyperhidrosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia. The procedure is becoming increasingly popular among aging and geriatric patients who wish to reduce facial fine lines and wrinkles and increase skin brightness. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved microneedling devices for treating and improving facial wrinkles, acne scars, abdominal scars, and stretch marks in patients above the age of 22.

Blunt-tipped microneedle dermarollers are available as over-the-counter products in retail stores for removing dead skin. This availability is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global microneedling market between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1225

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Dermaconcepts

Dermaroller GmbH

Crown Aesthetics

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Ltd.

Aesthetic Group

Cuterta

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Cynosure

Lutronic

DermaQuip

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The patch segment is expected to account for a moderate revenue share during the forecast period. Steady use of microneedle patches for transdermal drug delivery and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are major factors increasing adoption of the product. Exposure of orally delivered drugs to digestive enzymes and acids is a major drawback, which has further increased adoption of microneedle patches. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 10% of the total U.S. population has diabetes. Technological advancements have introduced glucose-responsive microneedles for dermal anchorage to patients of diabetes. In addition, development of biodegradable patches is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the coming years.

The alopecia segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Rising incidence of alopecia due to genetic causes, stress, and hormonal changes have resulted in increasing adoption of microneedling procedures for enhancing hair growth. Microneedles are believed to enhance growth of hair by inducing stem cells in hair follicles underneath skin. Furthermore, a review published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2022 stated that microneedling has been found to be effective for significantly reducing androgenic alopecia and alopecia areata in patients when done in combination with growth factor solutions such as minoxidil or platelet-rich plasma. Rising number of clinical trials conducted for further investigating effectiveness of the procedure will contribute to revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1225

The Europe market is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. A 2022 survey published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), reports prevalence of different skin disorders in the region. Out of the total number of participants around 43% suffered from at least one dermatological condition, including eczema and acne, which account for around 5.5% and 5.4% of the total population of patients with dermatological problems. Rapid advancements in microneedling products and services, along with rising number of dermatological centers in countries in this region are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in Europe over the coming years.

On 06 October 2021, Cynosure announced clearance of its latest radiofrequency microneedling system in Canada. The product, Potenza, has received clearance from Health Canada for offering microneedling treatments to patients suffering from dermatological problems and is the best-in-class due to its versatility. This device can be operated in either monopolar or bipolar modes, at a frequency of 1MHz or 2MHz and delivers energy across large areas of skin tissue for tightening of skin through soft tissue coagulation. Integration of the fusion tip to Potenza system is a further addition to company’s product portfolio and is expected to improve skin quality of customers using microneedling device.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microneedling-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global microneedling market based on type, needle material, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Laser

Radiofrequency

Rollers

Patch

Needle Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Metal

Glass

Silicon

Application Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Skin Rejuvenation

Alopecia

Sun Damage

Acne

Scar and Spots

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cosmetic Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1225

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Veterinary Pain Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-pain-management-market

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermoplastic-polyurethane-paint-protection-film-market

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endoscope-reprocessing-market

Bio Based Elastopan Polyurethane Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-based-elastopan-polyurethane-market

Light Detection And Ranging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-detection-and-ranging-market

Defibrillator Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/defibrillator-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.