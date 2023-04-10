Business Intelligence and Analytics Market 2020 Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth And Opportunities Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global business intelligence and analytics market is projected to expand significantly in terms of revenue due to growing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making solutions.

Besides, rising need to identify customer behavior across various industries and sectors is expected to further fuel global business intelligence and analytics market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of search-driven analytics to prepare reports will propel revenue growth of the global business intelligence and analytics market growth to a significant extent in the near future. Search-driven analytics is a paradigm to build charts and reports using web search style; also, it can incorporate natural language processing.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Business Intelligence and Analytics market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Business Intelligence and Analytics market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among the process type segments, the online analytical processing (OLAP) segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.3%, due to growing adoption of OLAP processing-built business intelligence and analytics solutions in various industries and sectors, since OLAP comprises analytical queries, reporting, and decision support.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technologies by end-users, the modern channel data delivery segment is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share than other data delivery segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significantly high demand for cloud-hosted business intelligence and analytics solutions, which offer streamlined data exchange.

Based on application, the business management segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global business intelligence and analytics market due to increasing implementation of business intelligence and analytics solutions in order to optimize business performance with efficient planning, budgeting, accounting, and forecasting.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

The global Business Intelligence and Analytics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global business intelligence and analytics market on the basis of process type, data delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Power

Financial Services

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

