Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2023-2032 By Emergen Research

Rising awareness of ALS and advancement in technology are key factors driving the market revenue growth

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size – USD 613.0 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing Research and Development (R&D)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market size reached USD 613.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The population's propensity towards a sedentary lifestyle is the key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

The prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, characterized by a lack of physical activity and prolonged sitting, is a known risk factor for a variety of health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. These health conditions can lead to an increased incidence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which are progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Rising awareness about ALS, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, can be considered a driver for the market of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment and management. Efforts by advocacy groups and healthcare organizations to increase awareness about ALS, its symptoms, and available treatment options can be considered as a driver for the market. More awareness can result in earlier diagnosis and better treatment options, which can lead to improved patient outcomes and raised demand for ALS-related products and services.

In addition, awareness campaigns by patient advocacy groups and government bodies can be a significant driver to raise awareness among the general public and to drive research and funding towards the disease, which is expected to result in the development of more effective treatment options, and ultimately drive market revenue growth.

Lack of knowledge and awareness about ALS can restrain the revenue growth of the market as it may prevent early diagnosis and treatment, and limit patient access to new treatments and therapies. Additionally, a lack of understanding about the disease and its progression can also make it difficult for patients and their families to make informed decisions about care and support.

Radical Highlights of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Market Report:

The sporadic ALS segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Approximately 90-95% of ALS cases are referred to as sporadic ALS, which is characterized by the gradual weakening and wasting of muscles caused by the degeneration of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. The cause of sporadic ALS is not well understood, but research suggests that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may play a role. Unlike familial ALS, which is caused by inherited genetic mutations, sporadic ALS occurs in individuals with no known family history of the disease. The onset of sporadic ALS is usually after the age of 60, but it can also occur in people as young as 20. There is currently no cure for ALS, but a variety of treatment options are available to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

The medication segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. There is currently no cure for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and treatment options are primarily focused on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Several medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ALS. These include Riluzole, Edaravone, and Nuedexta. These medications may also be prescribed in combination with others for other symptoms such as pain, spasticity, and insomnia. In addition, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy can help maintain muscle strength and function and can help with communication and swallowing difficulties.

The electromyogram segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Electromyography (EMG) is a diagnostic test that can be used to evaluate muscle and nerve function. In people with ALS, EMG can help to confirm the diagnosis and to distinguish ALS from other conditions that can cause similar symptoms, such as muscle disease or nerve disorders. EMG involves inserting a needle electrode into a muscle and measuring the electrical activity produced by muscle fibers when the muscle is at rest and when it is contracting. In people with ALS, EMG may show signs of muscle denervation, such as the reduced amplitude of muscle action potentials and the presence of fibrillation potentials, which are abnormal spontaneous electrical discharges that can be seen in muscles that are no longer innervated by healthy nerve cells.

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market in North America is expected to register the largest revenue share over the forecast period. ALS affects around 3,000 Canadians currently. ALS causes the death of around 1,000 Canadians each year. Every year, a comparable number of Canadians are diagnosed with ALS. In the U.S., the disease affects people of all races and ethnicities and is more common in men than in women. The majority of cases of ALS are sporadic, which means that they occur in people with no known family history of the disease, however, about 10% of cases are inherited (familial ALS). An increase in the number of people diagnosed with the disease, as well as the development of new treatments, is driving the revenue growth of the market. The increasing awareness about ALS, along with the development of new drugs and therapies are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Corestem, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Limited, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Ascend Laboratories LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Treeway B.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market on the basis of type, treatment type, diagnosis, symptoms, distribution channel, end-use:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Sporadic ALS

Familial ALS

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Chemotherapy

Medication

Stem Cell Therapy

Physical Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Speech Therapy

Others

Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Electromyogram

MRI

Blood and Urine Tests

Spinal Tap

Muscle Biopsy

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cognitive Changes

Pain

Slurring of Speech

Fatigue

Difficulty Breathing and Swallowing Problems with Saliva and Mucus

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Clinic

Hospital

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

