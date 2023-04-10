Dark Fiber Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for 5G network is a significant factor driving global dark fiber market revenue growth

Dark Fiber Market Size – USD 5.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – High demand for fiber networks in ISPs and telecommunications industry, BFSI industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dark fiber market size is expected to reach USD 13.0 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.0% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 5G network can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of dark fiber. The increased demand for 5G can be attributed to its various benefits.

Increased speed and bandwidth are the most popular 5G features. With data rates of up to 10 Gbps, 5G will be ten to one hundred times faster than current 4G LTE technology. Cellular is now a viable option for branch office automation as WAN connections now have enough bandwidth. For enterprises, the major benefit of 5G cannot be the increased bandwidth, but the downward pressure on existing WAN connectivity pricing. Dark fiber is a critical and fundamental part of 5G. A Dark Fiber network provides a secure and dependable optical infrastructure that allows one to self-manage crucial network parts.

A recent trend in the market is enterprise buildings increasingly connecting to dark fiber infrastructures. For instance, Superloop's network coverage in Singapore is rapidly increasing, with 30 enterprise buildings already connected to the company's dark fiber infrastructure. Superloop's dedication to increasing the core network to business buildings across Singapore, including the Central Business District and the main hubs of Fusionopolis, Mediaopolis, Biopolis, Mapletree Business City, and Science Park, is demonstrated by this expansion.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Dark Fiber market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Some major companies in the global market report include AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, CenturyLink, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC, and Zayo Group, LLC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 October 2020, Uniti Group Inc. announced that it will begin selling countrywide dark fiber services throughout 35 states in Tier I, II, and III markets, spanning 31,000 fiber route miles. As part of its previously announced settlement deal with Windstream, Uniti now has full ownership and usage of this 2.2 million fiber strand mile fiber network. Uniti can now offer dark fiber services on over 3 million strand miles of fiber when combined with its existing network.

The single-mode fiber segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing deployment of single-mode dark fibers for 5G/LTE networks throughout various regions. Long-distance transmission and high bit rates, as well as extremely fast data transfer, are excellent for single-mode (single-wave) fiber optic cables. When it comes to really fast data transfer, it means terabits per second. This speed (approximately 9 microns) is attainable as the cable has a tiny core.

The long-haul segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for internet connectivity. As of 2021, 4.9 billion individuals, or nearly 63% of the global population, utilize the Internet, according to latest estimations. This marks an almost 17% growth over 2019, with an estimated 800 million individuals using the internet throughout that period. Long-haul terrestrial optical fiber networks connect cities and countries all over the world.

ISPs & telecommunication segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the surging demand for 5G networks globally. The growing demand for 5G is due to its numerous advantages. It is feasible to achieve transmission speeds of up to 15-20 GB per second. Decreasing latency, order reaction and execution times will be ten times faster than they are presently.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dark fiber market on the basis of type, network type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Step-Index Multimode Fiber

Graded-Index Multimode Fiber

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Metro

Long Haul

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunications Industry

BFSI Industry

IT Enables Services

Military & Aerospace Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Industry

Railway Industry

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Dark Fiber Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2021 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines the drivers and restraints of the Dark Fiber market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

