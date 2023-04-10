Ramadan Made Special with Fiyavathi Orphanage at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa hosted an Iftar giveback session for over 50 underprivileged children and their caretakers from Fiyavathi, a state care facility located at Hulhumale for orphanage children. The event was held on Friday, 7 April 2023 at the Jalsaa Hall and was attended by the resort’s associates and management.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by the associates, who greeted the children with smiles and gifts. An array of quintessential Ramadan delicacies reflective of the Maldivian and Indian cuisines including biryani, kebabs, and various sweets were served to the children.

This initiative aligns to the company’s 2025 sustainability & social goals, committing to creating positive and sustainable impacts wherever Marriott does business. “We have a unique opportunity to do more for our local community here in the Maldives, not just through hosting an annual iftar dinner but through continuous efforts. One of the causes close to my heart is the youth development program in which we use our resources by providing education, training, and opportunity. Last year we raised funds to help improve part of the facilities where the children and youth are housed. There is a lot of work to be done, and we are here, ready to roll up our sleeves.” Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of the resort.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has embarked on several sustainability initiatives including its most recent cultivation of a “trash zone” that now has reaped its first harvest of watermelons. It eliminated all use of plastic including straws, bottles, and toiletries, replacing these with paper straws, refillable glass bottles and amenity holders made from ceramic. The resort is also a pioneer of scalable coral propagation efforts which have grown to over 20,000 corals since its launch in 2020.